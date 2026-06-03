Boston Red Sox Interim Manager Chad Tracy At a Loss for Words Following Orioles Loss

When the Boston Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer, Craig Breslow, fired manager Alex Cora back in April, he hoped things would turn around for his team. As it turns out, maybe Cora wasn’t the problem.

As it turns out, the Red Sox’s problems go deeper than the manager. Much deeper.

Boston has bigger issues than their manager, whether it was Cora or interim manager Chad Tracy. That is becoming increasingly evident with each passing game at Fenway Park. That’s right, once an opponent’s nightmare to come play in is becoming a nightmare for Boston.

Boston Red Sox 2026 Season Hits an All-New Low on Tuesday Night

Just when you thought that the Red Sox had hit rock bottom this season, they hit a new low on Tuesday night at home against the Baltimore Orioles. A 4-2 loss dropped them to 9-20 at Fenway Park. Boston became the first MLB team this season to lose 20 games at home, and they are the only team without double-digit wins at home. Tracy seemed at a loss for words following Tuesday night’s loss.

“I mean, a little bit,” said Tracy. “I mean, it is what it is at this point. I know our goal is just to play baseball, and it’ll turn eventually. But yeah, it’s obvious. The way we played so well on the road, and it’s been a struggle here as far as wins and losses is concerned.”

For context, the Colorado Rockies, who have lost 100 games for three straight seasons, are 12-16 at Coors Field. There is only one other team within striking distance of joining Boston as a 20-loss team, at home. That would be the Washington Nationals, who sit at 12-19 at Nationals Park after a 7-3 loss to the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night.

What is even more head-scratching about Boston’s struggles at home is the success they have had on the road. They are 16-14 away from Fenway Park after taking two out of three last weekend against the Cleveland Guardians. At 25-34, Boston is 11.5 games behind the first-place Tampa Bay Rays. Even a .500 record at home, and things might have a different feeling for the Red Sox.

Boston Red Sox Need To Find Success At Home in 2026

Trying to take a positive approach, the Red Sox are just four games behind for the final American League wild-card spot. It’s only the first week of June. Four games is not a lot to make up, but jumping six teams might seem tough, but there’s still four months of baseball left.

The American League is nowhere near as strong as the National League. Making up four games and jumping six teams seems like a tall task, but a lot can happen over four months of action. If Boston can start winning at home, well, that changes things.

After two more with the Orioles at home, the good news is that the Red Sox hit the road. Three games against the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays could be coming at the right time. However, unless they can stack wins together at Fenway Park, they will be stuck spinning their wheels.