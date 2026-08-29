Red Sox Interim Manager Chad Tracy Sends Message Amid Pivotal Yankees Series

Going into a late-season American League East Division showdown with the New York Yankees, there is a lot on the line for the Boston Red Sox. Both teams are chasing the Tampa Bay Rays in the division race. New York is four games behind, and Boston is seven.

However, there is still plenty at stake in the pivotal series. Going into the series, the Red Sox held a 5-4 advantage in the season series, something that could come into play if the two teams end up tied in the standings for the first AL wild-card. If they do, whoever wins the season series gets home-field advantage for the three-game series.

The Yankees took the opener, 1-0, behind Cam Schlittler and a perfect New York bullpen. There are three games remaining in the series over the next two days, with a day/night doubleheader on Saturday in the Bronx. Before Friday night’s game, Boston interim manager Chad Tracy didn’t mince words on what it would mean to have home-field advantage next month in the playoffs.

Boston Red Sox Interim Manager Chad Tracy Wants Home-Field Advantage

For the first couple months of the season, the Red Sox struggled at Fenway Park. They were swept at home in April by the Yankees. They couldn’t score and their defense struggled. Then, everything changed in late June. Boston has a winning record at home and is thriving. Home-field advantage means a lot to Tracy.

“That’s important,” said Tracy, per Ian Browne of MLB.com. “I won’t shy away from that. It’s a home-field advantage when you’re playing at home for most people. It wasn’t for us for a while, but it has been lately. So, yeah, I think if you get a short series, and you’re able to play in your home ballpark, that stuff matters for sure.”

Boston is 34-32 at home this season, while they are 39-29 on the road. New York is 35-30 at home in the Bronx, while they are 41-28 on the road. Both teams have proven better away from home than at home.

Friday’s win by the Yankees evens the season series, but Red Sox outfielder Ceddanne Rafaela, who was thrown out at the plate by New York left fielder Cody Bellinger in the top of the seventh inning, tagging on a Willson Contreras fly ball, says their goal going into the weekend is still within reach. Win two of the final three games to clinch the season series.

“That’s the plan, to win the series and go home,” said Rafaela, per Browne.

Boston Red Sox Face Daunting Task Against Top Yankees Arms

Just when you count the 2026 Boston Red Sox out, they surprise you. However, to win the season series and get at least a split this weekend, they’ll have to navigate two of the Yankees’ top arms on Saturday.

Left-hander Carlos Rodón will throw the first game against Jake Bennett, while Max Fried returns for the nightcap against what is likely to be a Red Sox combination of a bullpen game and Brayan Bello. The series will wrap up with Boston sending Ranger Suárez to the mound against Will Warren. Three games, two days, and a pivotal tiebreaker up for grabs. The Red Sox are three games behind the Yankees after Friday night’s loss.