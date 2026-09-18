Boston Red Sox Announce Aroldis Chapman Injury News Before Rays Series

On Thursday night, the Boston Red Sox finished their series with the Rangers in Texas.

They avoided a sweep, winning by a score of 4-3.

That said, Aroldis Chapman did not come in for the save in the 9th inning.

Tom Caron of NESN wrote: “Whitlock in the 9th for a save situation after Olds and Gamboa get through the 8th. No reason why Chapman isn’t available tonight. Last pitched Sunday.”

Boston Red Sox Announce Chapman Injury News

After the game, manager Chad Tracy announced the latest update on Chapman.

Tim Healey of The Boston Globe wrote: “Aroldis Chapman was unavailable tonight because of a lat issue, Chad Tracy said. He had been dealing with it for a couple of days and the Red Sox will be “conservative” with it, per Tracy.”

Chapman’s health will be important as the Red Sox gear up for the 2026 MLB playoffs.

He is in the middle of a very strong year.

Right now, the nine-time All-Star is 3-4 with a 1.95 ERA in 52 games (with 34 saves).

Social Media Reacts To Chapman Update

@MlDWESTINDIGO: “hey at least we’re falling apart now and not during the playoffs”

@goldgloveceddy: “oh lovely”

@DaveFitzOG: “By far, the most bizarre Red Sox season in my 40 years as a fan.”