Red Sox Get Concerning Update on Former Top Prospect Kristian Campbell

The Boston Red Sox got some bad news on Tuesday. Top prospect Kristian Campbell is going on the IL, which means his season is over.

Campbell was with the Worcester Red Sox at the Triple-A level. There, he suffered a foot contusion, per Tommy Cassell.

In 109 games with the WooSox, Campbell has a .256 average this season with a .763 OPS. That’s with 8 home runs, 51 RBIs, and 73 walks. Defensively, he’s spent most of his time in the outfield. That’s despite largely playing second base in 2025.

Notably, Campbell was showing improvement in the second half. In 36 games since the All-Star break, he was hitting .333 with a 1.009 OPS, to go along with 6 home runs. That had, seemingly, made him an option to come up to the majors.

Kristian Campbell Didn’t Play for the Boston Red Sox in 2026

In 2025, Kristian Campbell made the Boston Red Sox roster coming out of Spring Training. He was the Opening Day second baseman, and there was a lot of excitement about what he could end up being.

Things didn’t work out. In 67 games, he hit .223 with a .664 OPS. Campbell had 6 home runs and 21 RBIs. To go along with those offensive struggles, he was a bit of a liability defensively at second base. So, the Red Sox would often play him in the outfield, but they already have a logjam of players there.

Eventually, Campbell was sent to Triple-A to work on improving his swing and to find a defensive position. That’s where he’d spend the entire season.

“Overall pleased, minus the injury,” Red Sox senior director of player development Brian Abraham said . “I think we were looking at someone who could’ve been in the mix for a potential call-up. But, obviously, that’s not in the cards anymore.”

At the MLB level, the Red Sox have had some injury issues. That’s forced them, at times, to lean on players who would normally be bench players or borderline players between Triple-A and the majors. However, they resisted rushing Campbell back to Boston, after seemingly rushing him in 2025. With his improving bat as of late, there was some excitement that he could be returning to the majors soon, but that’s not going to happen now.

The Future for the Red Sox and Campbell

While it may seem strange for Campbell to be away from the MLB team for so long, his future with the Red Sox is still bright.

Campbell is finishing up his age 24 season. He’s still relatively young and when he does get his next chance with the Red Sox, he’ll better know what to expect at the MLB level, and he’ll be going to that level with more development under his belt.

The Red Sox and Campbell are also committed to one another. In April of 2025, the Red Sox signed Campbell to an eight-year, $60 million contract. So, he’s going to be with Boston for the foreseeable future, regardless of the upcoming CBA changes.

The challenge now for Boston is to find what position Campbell will play when he rejoins the MLB team. There’s still a logjam in the outfield. Campbell still isn’t viewed as a great option defensively, and those infield spots are filling quickly. So, will a move be made to clear space for Campbell?