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Connelly Early Makes Heartfelt Post After Boston Red Sox Trade To Nationals

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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 16: Connelly Early #71 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates with his teammates after being taken out of a game against the Athletics during the sixth inning at Fenway Park on September 16, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

On Saturday night, news came out that the Boston Red Sox had traded Connelly Early to the Washington Nationals.

The deal was officially announced don Sunday morning.

The Red Sox wrote (via X): “The #RedSox have acquired INF Curtis Mead from the Washington Nationals, in exchange for LHP Connelly Early.”

Connelly Early Makes Heartfelt Post After Red Sox Trade

GettyStarting pitcher Connelly Early #71 of the Boston Red Sox smiles in the dug out against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park on May 08, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Following the trade, Early made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Boston,

Words are impossible to describe the amount of joy and happiness you have brought to my life. I play this game because baseball provides me peace and shows me how to be present no matter the result. The relationships I have made throughout the organization will forever be held in my heart. To my teammates and staff who I consider my Boston family, it’s part of it but damn has it been so good.

@nationals looking forward to having my cleats in the dirt at Nationals Park.”

There were over 12,000 likes in less than one hour.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@bostonstrong_34: “Keep on grinding kid 🔥”

@spdesigns__: “Tough day for us Sox fans. Go make us proud in DC. Fan for life 🫡”

New England Sports Network: “Rooting for you always! ❤️”

GettyConnelly Early #71 of the Boston Red Sox prepares to deliver a pitch during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on June 20, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Connelly Early Makes Heartfelt Post After Boston Red Sox Trade To Nationals

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