Connelly Early Makes Heartfelt Post After Boston Red Sox Trade To Nationals

On Saturday night, news came out that the Boston Red Sox had traded Connelly Early to the Washington Nationals.

The deal was officially announced don Sunday morning.

The Red Sox wrote (via X): “The #RedSox have acquired INF Curtis Mead from the Washington Nationals, in exchange for LHP Connelly Early.”

Connelly Early Makes Heartfelt Post After Red Sox Trade

Following the trade, Early made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Boston,

Words are impossible to describe the amount of joy and happiness you have brought to my life. I play this game because baseball provides me peace and shows me how to be present no matter the result. The relationships I have made throughout the organization will forever be held in my heart. To my teammates and staff who I consider my Boston family, it’s part of it but damn has it been so good.

@nationals looking forward to having my cleats in the dirt at Nationals Park.”

There were over 12,000 likes in less than one hour.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@bostonstrong_34: “Keep on grinding kid 🔥”

@spdesigns__: “Tough day for us Sox fans. Go make us proud in DC. Fan for life 🫡”

New England Sports Network: “Rooting for you always! ❤️”