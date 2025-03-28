Contract Talks Put on Ice for New Red Sox Ace

When one door opens, another one closes. The Boston Red Sox opened their season with a 5-2 win over the Texas Rangers thanks to five sturdy innings thrown by new ace Garrett Crochet. But the big lefty’s season opener also marked the closure of any discussions of a contract extension with the club. The pitcher and his agent set an opening day deadline for talks earlier this month.

MassLive’s Chris Cotillo reported Thursday that Red Sox GM Craig Breslow said, “[Do] not expect an extension with Crochet, and that he has been outspoken about his desire to table talks past today.”

Boston acquired Crochet via a deal that cost them a quartet of prospects, with highly regarded youngsters Kyle Teel and Braden Montgomery leading the group. Given that the left-hander is only two years away from hitting free agency, securing him with a contract extension has appeared to be a clear focus for the Red Sox, at least until yesterday’s deadline.

Crochet had no starting experience as an MLB pitcher prior to 2024. According to MLB Trade Rumors, the twenty-five-year-old and his representatives may have been eyeing Tyler Glasnow’s $136.5 million deal with the Dodgers as a benchmark during his extension negotiations while he was with the Chicago White Sox, but it’s likely that number has shifted since he’s arrived in Boston. It could have been challenging for the Red Sox to commit that kind of money to a pitcher with Crochet’s injury concerns without first evaluating him in person, a chance they now appear set to have in 2025.

“We’re thrilled to have Garrett anchor our rotation in 2025,” Red Sox President Sam Kennedy told NESN this week. “We will keep the conversations around extension in-house and private. I will say, from talking to Garrett and his wife, Rachel, seeing their reaction to coming to Boston, seeing them down in spring training, this would be a great place for him long-term. Hopefully, he feels that way as well. But in terms of contract negotiations and discussions, we’ll keep that private and leave it to Bres (Craig Breslow) and his representatives.”