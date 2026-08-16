Boston Red Sox Announce Sudden Willson Contreras Change During Pirates Series

On Sunday, the Boston Red Sox will finish their series with the Pirates at PNC Park in Pittsburgh.

The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Sunday will take the series.

Most recently, the Red Sox won Saturday’s game by a score of 4-0.

Willson Contreras finished with one walk and two strikeouts.

Red Sox Announce Sudden Contreras Change

For Sunday’s game, the Red Sox have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Red Sox 8/16 N. Sogard 1B C. Rafaela CF W. Abreu RF A. Rutschman DH C. Durbin 3B A. Monasterio SS J. Duran LF A. Seigler 2B C. Wong C P. Sandoval SP”

Contreras has been removed from the lineup on Sunday.

The four-time MLB All-Star is in the middle of his first season playing for Boston.

Right now, he is batting .278 with 108 hits, 24 home runs, 72 RBIs, 60 runs and three stolen bases in 113 games.

Before the Red Sox, Contreras also had stops with the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals over 11 total seasons at the MLB level.

In 2016, he helped lead the Cubs to the World Series title over the Cleveland Guardians.

The 34-year-old has been a very solid addition to the Red Sox this year.

Looking At The Red Sox Right Now

The Red Sox come into Sunday as the third-place team in the American League East with a 66-57 record in 123 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 37-26 in 63 games on the road).

Following the Pirates, the Red Sox will return home to host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox are currently in one of the three American League Wild Card spots.