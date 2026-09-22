ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 16: Aroldis Chapman #44 of the Boston Red Sox reacts with Willson Contreras #40 after their 3-2 win over the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on May 16, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
He has had an outstanding season, slashing .276/.387/.518 with 27 home runs and 81 RBI over 129 games.
Looking at Aroldis Chapman
Chapman is dealing with lat tightness, according to multiple reports. He is just day to day and avoided an IL stint.
The Red Sox signed Chapman to a one-year, $13.3 million extension last year.
Chapman will be a free agent at the end of this season.
The legendary closer has posted a 1.95 ERA with a 1.15 WHIP and 68 strikeouts over 50 2/3 innings this season. He has converted 34 saves for Boston this year.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
0 Comments
The Boston Red Sox revealed updates on Willson Contreras and Aroldis Chapman ahead of their series against the Guardians.
Red Sox Announce Willson Contreras, Aroldis Chapman News Before Guardians Series