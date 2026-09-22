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Red Sox Announce Willson Contreras, Aroldis Chapman News Before Guardians Series

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Boston Red Sox v Atlanta Braves
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 16: Aroldis Chapman #44 of the Boston Red Sox reacts with Willson Contreras #40 after their 3-2 win over the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on May 16, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox are slated to begin a three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park at 6:45 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, the Red Sox revealed updates on first baseman Willson Contreras and left-handed closer Aroldis Chapman.

Boston Red Sox Announce Willson Contreras, Aroldis Chapman News Before Guardians Game

Boston Red Sox v Athletics
GettySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 27: Willson Contreras #40 and Aroldis Chapman #44 of the Boston Red Sox celebrate after a win against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park on July 27, 2026 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Contreras took batting practice on Tuesday. Chapman feels good and it appears he is “past the worst of the lat issue.”

From MassLive’s Chris Cotillo on X: Ceddanne Rafaela is close to activation and Willson Contreras is currently taking BP. Aroldis Chapman feels good and it seems he’s past the worst of the lat issue. All good news on the injury front there.

Looking at Willson Contreras

Boston Red Sox v Tampa Bay Rays
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 20: Willson Contreras #40 (centre) of the Boston Red Sox celebrates with teammates after clinching an AL wild card spot following a loss to the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on September 20, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mark Taylor/Getty Images)

Contreras is out of Boston’s lineup for the fourth consecutive game on Tuesday after being hit with a pitch on his right hand last week.

The Red Sox didn’t place Contreras on the IL after he hurt his hand.

Boston Red Sox v Texas Rangers
GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 17: Willson Contreras #40 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after being hit by a pitch from Chase Silseth of the Texas Rangers in the eighth inning at Globe Life Field on September 17, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Boston acquired Contreras from the St. Louis Cardinals over the offseason.

He has had an outstanding season, slashing .276/.387/.518 with 27 home runs and 81 RBI over 129 games.

Looking at Aroldis Chapman

Boston Red Sox v Baltimore Orioles
GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 04: Aroldis Chapman #44 of the Boston Red Sox pitches in the ninth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 04, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Chapman is dealing with lat tightness, according to multiple reports. He is just day to day and avoided an IL stint.

The Red Sox signed Chapman to a one-year, $13.3 million extension last year.

Kansas City Royals v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MA – SEPTEMBER 13: Pitcher Aroldis Chapman #44 of the Boston Red Sox gets a hug after their 4-1 win over the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park on September 13, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

Chapman will be a free agent at the end of this season.

The legendary closer has posted a 1.95 ERA with a 1.15 WHIP and 68 strikeouts over 50 2/3 innings this season. He has converted 34 saves for Boston this year.

 

 

 

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Red Sox Announce Willson Contreras, Aroldis Chapman News Before Guardians Series

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