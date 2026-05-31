Boston Red Sox Announce Willson Contreras Decision Before Guardians Series Finale

On Sunday, the Boston Red Sox will finish their series with the Cleveland Guardians (in Ohio).

They are coming off an impressive 9-1 victory on Saturday.

Willson Contreras finished with one walk, one run and one strikeout.

Boston Red Sox Announce Willson Contreras Decision

For Sunday’s game, the Red Sox have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Updated Red Sox 5/31 J. Duran CF M. Gasper 1B W. Abreu RF M. Yoshida LF I. Kiner-Falefa 2B C. Durbin 3B M. Mayer SS C. Wong DH C. Narváez C R. Suarez SP”

Contreras is not in Sunday’s lineup.

The 2016 World Series Champion is currently batting .286 with 56 hits, 11 home runs, 33 RBI’s, 26 runs and one stolen base in 55 games this season.

Jared Carrabis of Section 10 Podcast wrote: “Since May 16, Willson Contreras and Jarren Duran combined are hitting .368 with an 1.109 OPS. They rank 3rd and 6th in the AL in OPS respectively over that span. Duran is also tied for the fourth most extra-base hits in the AL this month (13).”

Contreras is in his first season playing for the Red Sox.

He has also had stints with the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals over 11 MLB seasons.

The 34-year-old has made the MLB All-Star Game three times.

Red Sox Right Now

The Red Sox come into Sunday as the last-place team in the American League East with a 24-33 record in 57 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 15-14 in 29 games on the road).

Following the Guardians, the Red Sox will return home to host the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday at Fenway Park.

Guardians Right Now

The Guardians come into Sunday as the first-place team in the American League Central with a 34-26 record in 60 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 17-13 in 30 games at home).

Following their series with the Red Sox, the Guardians will visit the New York Yankees on Tuesday night in the Bronx.