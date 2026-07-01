Red Sox Fans React After Nats Pitcher Yells ‘Sit Down, Boy’ at Willson Contreras

Willson Contreras was already on thin ice after being ejected on Monday night. Then Washington Nationals pitcher Cade Cavalli apparently aggravated the situation.

Contreras was tossed from Monday’s game for tapping his helmet, a puzzling decision by umpire Nick Lentz. On June 30, he stepped into the box against Cavalli and struck out. What happened next set off a melee that had fans on social media trading accusations within minutes.

After the strikeout, Cavalli could be heard on broadcast video yelling “Sit down, boy!” at Contreras as the Red Sox catcher walked away. Contreras wheeled around, threw his helmet, and both benches emptied. When the dust settled, Contreras was ejected again, along with Boston’s Nate Eaton and interim manager Chad Tracy. Washington’s Miles Mikolas, Monday night’s starting pitcher, was also ejected. Cavalli stayed in the game.

The fact that the pitcher who ignited the confrontation remained on the mound while three Red Sox were tossed drove most of the fan outrage in the immediate aftermath.

Cade Cavalli’s ‘Sit Down, Boy’ Draws Fan Backlash

“Fireworks in tonight’s @RedSox game!” wrote X user @brucejuice18.

“Cavalli strikes out Contreras, and then yells at Contreras to ‘sit down boy!’ And as he was walking away, Cavalli said something else and whatever it was, made Willson extremely angry! Benches cleared, Contreras threw his helmet at him, was ejected, but the [expletive] pitcher who started it all gets to stay in the game!!!!!”

“DESPITE WASHINGTON PITCHER CAVALLI INSTIGATING THE FIGHT BY SHOUTING ‘SIT DOWN BOY!’; ONLY WILLSON WAS EJECTED,” posted @imsoblushing on X.

@galwayboy123 zeroed in on the call. “So the pitcher from the @Nationals Cavalli can start the whole thing and stay in the game? [Expletive] that.”

X user @FlorencioQ64519 pushed directly at the umpires, arguing Cavalli’s words amounted to a racial slur and demanding to know why he wasn’t ejected. But @Nyanasaur kept it simple. “That should be an ejection for Cavalli.”

“Cade Cavalli with a ‘Sit down, Boy!’ in the most redneck undertone to Willson Contreras after striking him out, and Contreras reacts as probably any player of foreign descent would react,” wrote @ActiveAntics on X.

@TalkinBaseball_ shared video of the helmet throw and benches-clearing sequence, one of the higher-engagement clips circulating within minutes of the incident.

Ari Alexander, a sports anchor and reporter at 7News in Boston, described the exchange as Contreras reacting to something that “sounds like ‘sit down boy.'” The @RSNStats account cited the Sox TV broadcast booth confirming Cavalli yelled “Sit down, boy!” directly at Contreras after the strikeout.

Not everyone trained their fire on Cavalli. @NatsZealot argued pitchers earn the same right to jaw at hitters that hitters claim after home runs. @MassMaga6571 put the onus on Contreras. “Contreras needs to get his damn emotions under control and stop getting thrown out of games.”

Washington Pitcher Cade Cavalli’s Career Background

Cavalli, 27, has had a career defined more by the trainer’s room than the mound. Washington’s first-round pick in 2020, 22nd overall, missed nearly two full seasons following Tommy John surgery. He debuted in 2022 but didn’t make his MLB return until 2025, when he posted a 4.25 ERA across 10 starts for Washington.

The broader conversation on X was fast and raw. The phrase itself and the ejection disparity drove the divide — some read it as standard baseball trash talk, others pointed to Contreras’s Venezuelan background and argued the phrasing carried a different connotation entirely. Whether MLB reviews Cavalli’s conduct, or Contreras’s back-to-back ejections, remains unresolved heading into July.