Boston Red Sox Player Will Earn $50,000 If He Makes The MLB All-Star Game

On Sunday, the Boston Red Sox will finish their series with the Texas Rangers in Arlington.

They are coming off a 6-3 win on Saturday.

Willson Contreras finished with two hits and one run in four at-bats.

Red Sox Player Will Earn $50,000 If He Makes All-Star Game

With the season well underway, it’s worth noting that Contreras can make a $50,000 bonus if he is named to the All-Star Game (h/t Spotrac).

Making the All-Star Game is one several incentives he has in his contract.

Right now, the 34-year-old is batting .296 with 69 hits, 14 home runs, 41 RBI’s, 32 runs and one stolen base in 66 games.

Looking At Contreras

Contreras is in his first year playing for the Red Sox (after a trade over the offseason).

Before Boston, the three-time MLB All-Star had stints with the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals.

In 2016, he helped the Cubs win the World Series.

The Red Sox wrote (via X) on December 22, 2025: “The #RedSox today acquired 1B Willson Contreras from the St. Louis Cardinals, along with cash considerations, in exchange for RHP Hunter Dobbins and minor league RHPs Blake Aita and Yhoiker Fajardo.”

For a Red Sox team that has struggled, Contreras has been one of the few bright spots in the lineup

Over 1,144 career games, he is batting .260 with 1,023 hits, 186 home runs, 589 RBI’s, 558 runs and 38 stolen bases.

Looking At Boston

The Red Sox are currently at the bottom of the American League East with a 29-39 record in 68 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 17-18 in 35 games on the road).

Following the Rangers, the Red Sox will host the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday.