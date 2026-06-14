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Boston Red Sox Player Will Earn $50,000 If He Makes The MLB All-Star Game

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 05: Interim manager Chad Tracy #17 of the Boston Red Sox looks on before a game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on June 05, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Boston Red Sox will finish their series with the Texas Rangers in Arlington.

They are coming off a 6-3 win on Saturday.

Willson Contreras finished with two hits and one run in four at-bats.

Red Sox Player Will Earn $50,000 If He Makes All-Star Game

GettyWillson Contreras #40 of the Boston Red Sox is greeted in the dugout wearing a Wally the Green Monster helmet after hitting a solo home run in the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park on June 12, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

With the season well underway, it’s worth noting that Contreras can make a $50,000 bonus if he is named to the All-Star Game (h/t Spotrac).

Making the All-Star Game is one several incentives he has in his contract.

Right now, the 34-year-old is batting .296 with 69 hits, 14 home runs, 41 RBI’s, 32 runs and one stolen base in 66 games.

Looking At Contreras

GettyWillson Contreras #40 of the Boston Red Sox tosses his bat after hitting a two-run home run against the Minnesota Twins during the fourth inning at Fenway Park on May 24, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Contreras is in his first year playing for the Red Sox (after a trade over the offseason).

Before Boston, the three-time MLB All-Star had stints with the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals.

In 2016, he helped the Cubs win the World Series.

The Red Sox wrote (via X) on December 22, 2025: “The #RedSox today acquired 1B Willson Contreras from the St. Louis Cardinals, along with cash considerations, in exchange for RHP Hunter Dobbins and minor league RHPs Blake Aita and Yhoiker Fajardo.”

GettyWillson Contreras #40 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after scoring a run against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at Fenway Park on May 22, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

For a Red Sox team that has struggled, Contreras has been one of the few bright spots in the lineup

Over 1,144 career games, he is batting .260 with 1,023 hits, 186 home runs, 589 RBI’s, 558 runs and 38 stolen bases.

Looking At Boston

GettyWillson Contreras #40 of the Boston Red Sox reacts as he rounds third base after hitting a two-run homer in the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on May 16, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Red Sox are currently at the bottom of the American League East with a 29-39 record in 68 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 17-18 in 35 games on the road).

Following the Rangers, the Red Sox will host the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Boston Red Sox Player Will Earn $50,000 If He Makes The MLB All-Star Game

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