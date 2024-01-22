Former Rays Reliever Will Get Chance to Crack Red Sox 2024 Rotation

The Boston Red Sox have reshaped their roster this offseason while saying goodbye to veteran pieces. One new arm they brought in is Cooper Criswell, who spent the 2023 campaign with the Tampa Bay Rays.

While most of his appearances have been out of the bullpen, the 27-year-old has been told to prepare as a starter entering spring training, according to Mass Live’s Christopher Smith.

While Criswell is not a lock to be in the rotation, he will be in unfamiliar territory. He has made 12 appearances in the majors, 10 of which have been out of the bullpen. In that span, the California native has posted a 5.97 ERA and struck out 31 batters.

Although the former Rays reliever will have to alter his approach, the opportunity to start is a challenge he is looking forward to. His focus will be earning a spot on the opening day roster regardless of the role.

“They want me to come to spring training prepared to be a starter,” Criswell told Smith. “Just because it’s easier if they want to move me into a bulk role out of the bullpen or even a reliever. Obviously, it’s easier to transition from a starter to a reliever rather than a reliever to a starter. So I’m going to be geared up, ready for spring training to go as a starter.”

What Cooper Criswell Brings to the Red Sox

In Criswell, the Red Sox have a pitcher with an intriguing arsenal. He possesses a fastball and a cutter that tops out in the low 90s. However, his best pitch is a sweeper that has baffled hitters.

In 2023, he threw it 154 times, and opponents hit .211 against it. He will have to work it into his repertoire more to be successful.

As the 2018 draftee looks to crack the Red Sox rotation, he will join a staff full of question marks. The rotation is expected to include Brayan Bello, Lucas Giolito, Nick Pivetta, Kutter Crawford, and Tanner Houck.

Garrett Whitlock is another, depending on if the Red Sox want to continue the experiment of making him a starter.

Cooper Criswell Impressed by His New Organization

While Criswell has yet to throw an inning for the Red Sox, he has already been impressed by his new organization.

“I loved what they both (Breslow and pitching coach Andrew Bailey) had to say,” Criswell said at Red Sox Winter Weekend.

“I really think they like my arsenal of the movement of the sinker and sweeper. And then focusing in on that cutter. And then the changeup has improved, too, the past two years. So I think just really focusing in on that cutter. Me and Bails (Bailey) have been doing a little throwing program Driveline-wise, trying to gain a little velo here and there. So if I could be able to do that, that would be awesome.”

As Criswell prepares to start his Red Sox career, his main focus will be limiting hard contact. During the 2023 campaign, he allowed a career-high 6 home runs. He also allowed 40 hits while walking 11 batters. If he limits baserunners, he could carve out a starting role.