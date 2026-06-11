Boston Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow Roasted Over Roster Construction

When you consider which MLB teams are disappointments so far in 2026, the Boston Red Sox continue to be the team that is mentioned. You could also add the San Francisco Giants to that list as well.

Neither team is where many, if any, thought they would be at this point in the season. However, both organizations are left to figure things out. Easier said than done for the Red Sox.

After being swept by the Tampa Bay Rays this week in Florida, Boston is 12 games below .500 and buried in the basement of the American League East. However, there is really no end in sight for their struggles. It’s not going to be an easy fix for Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow.

Baseball fans and executives are taking notice of the Red Sox’s struggles. Alex Speier of the Boston Globe spoke to some rival evaluators of Boston. It didn’t go well for Breslow.

Boston Red Sox Rival Evaluators Roast Craig Breslow

There have been a lot of questions going back all the way to the offseason as to how the roster was constructed by Breslow. Let’s just say, rival evaluators are taking notice of the roster that is built in Boston.

“I can’t believe they are content going with so many [Triple-A] players — utility infielders — at the bottom of the lineup.”

“Lot of guys on the team who satisfy the model but are role players who are being overexposed.”

“I’m still confused on the Red Sox roster construction and, truthfully, how they thought it would turn out any different than it has. The holes that were there at the start of the season are still there.”

Ouch. However, for an organization like the Red Sox, well, those are some staggering comments, to say the least. This started over the offseason with some questionable decisions. Breslow sat back and watched Alex Bregman leave in free agency for the Chicago Cubs. His pivot? Signing Philadelphia Phillies left-hander pitcher Ranger Suárez. There was no backup plan in place for losing Bregman.

As for filling the loss of Bregman? Breslow traded left-handed pitcher Kyle Harrison as part of a deal that acquired Caleb Durbin from the Milwaukee Brewers. That’s turning into an all-time fleecing by Milwaukee. Not the type of results Breslow and the Red Sox can survive on.

Can the Boston Red Sox Turn Things Around in 2026?

That’s the question a lot of people have. Firing manager Alex Cora in April after a 17-1 rout of the Baltimore Orioles wasn’t the answer. Chad Tracy was put in a no-win situation. Since being named interim manager, he’s 17-21 in charge after the loss to the Rays on Wednesday afternoon.

After dropping four out of five games on the road against the Rays and the New York Yankees, they return home to host the Texas Rangers. Normally, that’s a good thing, playing at Fenway Park. Not in 2026.

Boston is a staggering 10-21 at home and 17-18 away from Boston. A losing record at home isn’t going to cut it, especially when you’re 11 games below .500. Injuries have added to the Red Sox’s troubles, but there is one common theme with the rival evaluations comments: the roster isn’t good enough, something that began trending in that direction over the winter.