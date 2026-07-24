Craig Breslow Confirms What Red Sox Are Targeting at Trade Deadline

The Boston Red Sox’s historic win streak ended at 15 games, but they have ultimately played their way right back into contention in the American League.

As a result, they now appear more likely to be buyers than sellers ahead of the upcoming MLB trade deadline on Aug. 3.

On Friday, during an interview with MLB Network, Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow revealed what the team is targeting over the next week and a half to bolster the roster.

Breslow Addresses Red Sox Trade Targets

While Breslow didn’t mention any specific names the team could target, he made it clear that Boston is looking for another bullpen pitcher and potentially a right-handed hitter, though he did not specify a position.

“We’ve certainly taken notice of the play on the field… our hope and our expectation is to always be in a position where we are staring down, you know, a postseason run. So I think we are in the same position as most other teams are right now, given that there are still nine or 10 days between now and the deadline.

“I’m always reluctant to get into specifics… Starting with pitching, our pitching has carried us a bulk of the way throughout most of the season. I don’t think there’s anyone that would sit in this seat and try and make a deep postseason run and say that they wouldn’t explore opportunities to upgrade the bullpen.

“And then when you look at our position player group… it’s no secret that we’ve struggled to score runs at times. If we looked to upgrade offensively, I don’t think we need to pinpoint a particular position to make that improvement.”

Craig Breslow confirms that the Red Sox are looking for bullpen help and a right handed hitter with no specific position. pic.twitter.com/TKQBx1Vvfy — Boston Strong (@BostonStrong_34) July 24, 2026

Red Sox Potential Targets

While Boston could target several bullpen arms across the league, shortstop has emerged as an intriguing position of need for the Red Sox.

One name that continues to surface is Zach Neto of the Los Angeles Angels, whom Boston showed interest in during the offseason.

Other potential names mentioned include Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña and, as a longer shot, Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams.

While the Red Sox are not in desperate need of a catcher, Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers has also emerged as a rumored option. He would likely require a significant return, but he has already hit 31 home runs and recorded 72 RBIs this season.