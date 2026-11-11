Boston Red Sox $60 Million Struggling Prospect Showered With Praise By Craig Breslow

Going into the offseason, Boston Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow has some questions surrounding his roster. One of those surrounds how things will play out in the crowded outfield.

Breslow has more outfielders than positions. Currently, the Red Sox have Jarren Duran, Roman Anthony, Wilyer Abreu, Ceddanne Rafaela, Eli White, and Masataka Yoshida. Anthony, Rafaela, or Abreu are not going anywhere. White is a capable backup off the bench.

However, one name missing again is Kristian Campbell. Once seen as the future at second base in Boston, things haven’t gone as Breslow or the organization had hoped. He has since shifted to the outfield, but it remains to be seen where he fits in the plans of the organization going forward. Breslow praised his youngster at the General Manager Meetings in Las Vegas.

Craig Breslow Praises Boston Red Sox Young Outfielder Kristian Campbell

Campbell broke spring training in Boston in 2025. He had a dream start to the season and earned American League Rookie of the Month honors. That earned him a quick eight-year extension for $60 million. Things quickly spiraled after that.

Campbell was sent to the Worcester Red Sox in Triple-A and he hasn’t been in Boston since late June of 2025. He has made the switch from the infield to the outfield and fallen off the radar with the big club. That didn’t stop Breslow from showering the 24-year-old with praise with an eye toward next season.

“Still feel like he’s got a world of potential. We saw it in the minor leagues when he was coming up, we saw it in the first month of the season when he was up with us, and I think we started to see it in the second half last year, too,” Breslow said, per Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald.

“We still feel like he has a really bright major league career ahead of him and excited to get to spring training and see that manifest itself on the field.”

It wouldn’t be surprising to see Campbell have a bright major league career, but where will that be? Even if Duran is moved this offseason, and maybe even Yoshida, who has primarily been a DH, there is still no room for Campbell.

Kristian Campbell’s Future With the Boston Red Sox Remains Murky

Campbell turned things around in the second half of the 2026 season offensively with Worcester. He hit .320 and had an OPS of .963 with six home runs, 12 doubles, and 29 runs driven in, according to Cerullo. His season ended in September with a foot injury.

Making the switch to the outfield was something that the organization felt was best for him, to focus on one position.

“The reason we limited him to the outfield was talking to him he felt like that was most natural, where his natural athleticism could play, and we wanted to limit the distractions and the variables that we were putting on his plate as he was trying to get comfortable in the box,” Breslow said.

Depth is great to have, but there is no clear path back to Boston. Whatever ends up happening, Breslow appears poised to see what he can do when spring training begins.