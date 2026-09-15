Boston Red Sox Announce Curtis Mead, Garrett Crochet Updates Before Rangers Series

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 27: Curtis Mead #25 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after being hit by a pitch from pitcher Jack Perkins #50 of the Athletics in the top of the fourth inning at Sutter Health Park on July 27, 2026 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
The Boston Red Sox are slated to begin a three-game series against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, at 8:07 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.
Crochet threw a two-inning, 30-pitch bullpen session on Tuesday. Tracy said it went well.
It appears Crochet won’t make a rehab start, as the Triple-A season ends Sunday.
Crochet has been on the IL since late April with left shoulder inflammation. He posted a rough 6.30 ERA over 30 innings before landing on the IL, a far cry from his 2.59 ERA over 205 1/3 innings last season.
It has been widely reported that Crochet will pitch in a bullpen role when he returns from the IL.
Looking At The Boston Red Sox Right Now
Boston is coming off a 2-1 series victory over the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park this past weekend. The club had the day off on Monday.
The Red Sox are the second American League Wild Card team with an 82-68 record. They are five games behind the New York Yankees for the top AL Wild Card spot.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The Boston Red Sox announced news regarding Curtis Mead and Garrett Crochet ahead of their series against the Rangers.
Boston Red Sox Announce Curtis Mead, Garrett Crochet Updates Before Rangers Series