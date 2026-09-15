Boston Red Sox Announce Curtis Mead, Garrett Crochet Updates Before Rangers Series

The Boston Red Sox are slated to begin a three-game series against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, at 8:07 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.

Ahead of Tuesday’s matchup with Texas, Boston announced injury updates on Curtis Mead and Garrett Crochet.

Boston Red Sox Announce Curtis Mead, Garrett Crochet News Before Rangers Series

Getty BALTIMORE, MD – APRIL 25: Garrett Crochet #35 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after pitching against the Baltimore Orioles during the sixth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 25, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Mead will start hitting off a tee tomorrow, Red Sox manager Chad Tracy announced.

Chris Cotillo of MassLive wrote on X: A positive injury update: Curtis Mead will introduce some light tee work tomorrow, marking his first offensive progress since the wrist fracture.

The Red Sox acquired Mead from the Washington Nationals for left-hander Connelly Early on July 26.

Mead suffered a fractured left wrist in his first game with Boston. He had been on the IL ever since.

Getty SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 27: Curtis Mead #25 of the Boston Red Sox is hit by a pitch from pitcher Jack Perkins #50 of the Athletics in the top of the fourth inning at Sutter Health Park on July 27, 2026 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Mead broke out with the Nationals this season, slashing .253/.353/.498 with 17 home runs and 48 RBI over 88 games.

Last season, Mead posted a poor .620 OPS over 90 games between the Tampa Bay Rays and Chicago White Sox.

Getty BALTIMORE, MD – APRIL 25: Garrett Crochet #35 of the Boston Red Sox pitches against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 25, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Crochet threw a two-inning, 30-pitch bullpen session on Tuesday. Tracy said it went well.

It appears Crochet won’t make a rehab start, as the Triple-A season ends Sunday.

Getty BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – APRIL 19: Starting pitcher Garrett Crochet #35 of the Boston Red Sox throws in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park on April 19, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images)

Crochet has been on the IL since late April with left shoulder inflammation. He posted a rough 6.30 ERA over 30 innings before landing on the IL, a far cry from his 2.59 ERA over 205 1/3 innings last season.

It has been widely reported that Crochet will pitch in a bullpen role when he returns from the IL.

Looking At The Boston Red Sox Right Now

Getty BOSTON, MA – SEPTEMBER 13: Pitcher Aroldis Chapman #44 of the Boston Red Sox gets a hug after their 4-1 win over the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park on September 13, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

Boston is coming off a 2-1 series victory over the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park this past weekend. The club had the day off on Monday.

The Red Sox are the second American League Wild Card team with an 82-68 record. They are five games behind the New York Yankees for the top AL Wild Card spot.