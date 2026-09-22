Curtis Mead Injury Update is Surprise News From Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox thought they had made a solid early splash well ahead of the MLB trade deadline when they acquired Curtis Mead from the Washington Nationals for lefty pitcher Connelly Early.

Instead, Mead was injured in his first game playing for the Red Sox, and he hasn’t appeared in a game since.

With the playoffs beginning next week, Mead has mostly run out of time to return, but there are starting to be hints that he could soon be back on the field.

Curtis Mead Injury Update

On Tuesday, for example, Mead was digging in to take an at bat against Garrett Crochet, the lefty ace who is also on his way back from injury.

Live at bats are a big step in a comeback, so this is quite encouraging:

Rafaela is in the box now and it looks like Curtis Mead is next, which is interesting. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) September 22, 2026

It had actually been reported over the weekend that Mead had begun doing some work off a tee, which is an early step.

He’s coming back from a fractured left wrist, so it’ll be all about getting his hands and hitting mechanics to feel right.

Curtis Mead Stats

Mead was awesome for Washington this season before being traded.

He had played 87 games, and he had an .852 OPS in that time. He had doubled 17 times, hit a triple and left the yard with 17 home runs. Mead had 48 RBI and 49 runs for the Nats, and also had stolen six bases in eight attempts.

It was by far his most production in the major leagues. In 90 games in the 2025 season split between the Rays and White Sox, Mead had just three homers. In the two seasons prior to that, Mead had appeared in 52 games for the Rays and hit a total of two home runs.

This season, though, the shine he once had as a pretty promising prospect showed itself for Mead.

The Nationals didn’t have to trade Mead. He’s under club control through 2030.

Washington simply didn’t want to pass up the opportunity to get an arm like Early.

The Red Sox, on the flip side, wanted more right-handed hitting production out of the infield, where Mead can play multiple positions.

Mead will have future seasons to prove it to be a good trade for Boston, but it remains to be seen whether he’ll return in time this year to start making that case.

At least Mead seems to be taking steps in the right direction. Still just 25, the native of Australia would be eligible to impact the pennant race if the Red Sox want to activate him. Maybe if he looks good taking some live at bats, Mead will make a quality case for himself.