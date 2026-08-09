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Curtis Mead Makes Heartfelt Post After Boston Red Sox Trade

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CLEVELAND, OHIO - MAY 25: Curtis Mead #45 of the Washington Nationals watches his solo home run during the fifth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on May 25, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Boston Red Sox finished their series with the Athletics at Fenway Park.

They lost by a score of 4-3 (and dropped two out of three in the series).

That said, the Red Sox have still been the hottest team in baseball over the past month.

Mead Makes IG Post After Red Sox Trade

GettyCurtis Mead #25 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after being hit by a pitch from pitcher Jack Perkins #50 of the Athletics in the top of the fourth inning at Sutter Health Park on July 27, 2026 in Sacramento, California.

Recently, the Red Sox traded for Curtis Mead (via the Washington Nationals).

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on July 25): “The Boston Red Sox are trading left-hander Connelly Early to the Washington Nationals for infielder Curtis Mead, sources tell ESPN.”

That said, Mead got hurt in his first game with the Red Sox.

MLB.com wrote (on July 30): “Non-displaced fracture, won’t require surgery. Will get follow-up imaging in late August.”

Following the trade, Mead made a post to Instagram earlier this week.

He wrote: “Fun few months with the @nationals, grateful for the opportunity, my teammates, coaches and the fans. Keen to get back to work with @redsox, the boys are rolling!”

There were over 9,700 likes on Mead’s post.

Looking At Mead

GettyCurtis Mead #25 of the Boston Red Sox is hit by a pitch from pitcher Jack Perkins #50 of the Athletics in the top of the fourth inning at Sutter Health Park on July 27, 2026 in Sacramento, California.

Mead had spent the first 2.5 seasons of his career with the Tampa Bay Rays.

He then had stints with the Chicago White Sox and Nationals (before the trade).

Right now, the 25-year-old is batting .253 with 72 hits, 17 home runs, 48 RBIs, 49 runs and six stolen bases in 88 games this season.

Red Sox Right Now

GettyWillson Contreras #40 of the Boston Red Sox heads to the dugout after flying out during the eighth inning against the Athletics at Fenway Park on August 9, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Red Sox are currently the third-place team in the American League East with a 64-53 record in 117 games.

They have won eight out of their last ten games (and are 29-31 in 60 games at home).

On Monday, the Red Sox will open up a new series when they visit Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada.

Currently, they are 6.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first in the division.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Curtis Mead Makes Heartfelt Post After Boston Red Sox Trade

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