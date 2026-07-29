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Boston Red Sox Reveal Curtis Mead Timetable Before Athletics Game

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Boston Red Sox v Athletics
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SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 27: Curtis Mead #25 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after being hit by a pitch from pitcher Jack Perkins #50 of the Athletics in the top of the fourth inning at Sutter Health Park on July 27, 2026 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox shocked the baseball world by trading a young, controllable starting pitcher in Connelly Early to the Washington Nationals in exchange for breakout third baseman Curtis Mead this past weekend.

Unfortunately, Mead’s Red Sox debut didn’t go as planned; the third baseman exited his first game with Boston on Monday after suffering a right wrist fracture from being hit by a pitch.

On Wednesday, an update on Mead’s injury was revealed.

Curtis Mead Update Revealed During Red Sox-Athletics Series

Boston Red Sox v Athletics

GettySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 27: Curtis Mead #25 of the Boston Red Sox is hit by a pitch from pitcher Jack Perkins #50 of the Athletics in the top of the fourth inning at Sutter Health Park on July 27, 2026 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo wrote on X: “Curtis Mead is not expected to have surgery on his broken wrist and an initial timetable given him today was for a *tentative* 6-8 week recovery, a source tells MassLive.”

So it looks like Mead will return in time for the postseason. Hopefully for Boston’s sake, the club can still reach the playoffs without Mead.

More About Curtis Mead

New York Yankees v Washington Nationals

GettyWASHINGTON, DC – JULY 12: Curtis Mead #45 of the Washington Nationals celebrates while rounding the bases after hitting a home run against the New York Yankees during the sixth inning at Nationals Park on July 12, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies signed Mead to a minor-league contract out of Australia on May 4, 2018.

During the 2019-20 offseason, the Phillies traded Mead to the Tampa Bay Rays for left-handed starter Cristopher Sanchez, who started for the National League in this year’s All-Star Game.

Tampa Bay Rays v Boston Red Sox

GettyBOSTON, MA – JULY 13: Curtis Mead #25 of the Tampa Bay Rays heads to the dugout after striking out during the ninth inning of their 4-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on July 13, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

Mead made his MLB debut with the Rays in 2023. He remained with the Rays organization until being traded to the Chicago White Sox along with right-handers Duncan Davitt and Ben Peoples for right-hander Adrian Houser at the 2025 trade deadline.

Mead hit .238/.307/.322 with five homers and 20 RBI in 111 games with the Rays. Over 41 games with Chicago, Mead hit just .240/.280/.304.

Tampa Bay Rays v Chicago White Sox

GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 11: Curtis Mead #29 of the Chicago White Sox runs to first after hitting a double during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Rate Field on September 11, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

The White Sox designated Mead for assignment on March 25. Three days later, Chicago traded Mead to the Nationals for catcher Boston Smith.

Mead has broken out with the Nationals this year. In 87 games with Washington, Mead posted 2.0 bWAR with a .254/.352/.500 slash line, 17 home runs and 48 RBI over 327 plate appearances.

Mead used to be a highly-regarded prospect. Pre-2023, Baseball Prospectus had the infielder ranked as the No. 16 overall prospect in baseball.

While the Red Sox acquired Mead mainly to play third base, he can also play second and first.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Boston Red Sox Reveal Curtis Mead Timetable Before Athletics Game

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