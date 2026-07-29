Boston Red Sox Reveal Curtis Mead Timetable Before Athletics Game

The Boston Red Sox shocked the baseball world by trading a young, controllable starting pitcher in Connelly Early to the Washington Nationals in exchange for breakout third baseman Curtis Mead this past weekend.

Unfortunately, Mead’s Red Sox debut didn’t go as planned; the third baseman exited his first game with Boston on Monday after suffering a right wrist fracture from being hit by a pitch.

On Wednesday, an update on Mead’s injury was revealed.

Curtis Mead Update Revealed During Red Sox-Athletics Series

MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo wrote on X: “Curtis Mead is not expected to have surgery on his broken wrist and an initial timetable given him today was for a *tentative* 6-8 week recovery, a source tells MassLive.”

So it looks like Mead will return in time for the postseason. Hopefully for Boston’s sake, the club can still reach the playoffs without Mead.

More About Curtis Mead

The Philadelphia Phillies signed Mead to a minor-league contract out of Australia on May 4, 2018.

During the 2019-20 offseason, the Phillies traded Mead to the Tampa Bay Rays for left-handed starter Cristopher Sanchez, who started for the National League in this year’s All-Star Game.

Mead made his MLB debut with the Rays in 2023. He remained with the Rays organization until being traded to the Chicago White Sox along with right-handers Duncan Davitt and Ben Peoples for right-hander Adrian Houser at the 2025 trade deadline.

Mead hit .238/.307/.322 with five homers and 20 RBI in 111 games with the Rays. Over 41 games with Chicago, Mead hit just .240/.280/.304.

The White Sox designated Mead for assignment on March 25. Three days later, Chicago traded Mead to the Nationals for catcher Boston Smith.

Mead has broken out with the Nationals this year. In 87 games with Washington, Mead posted 2.0 bWAR with a .254/.352/.500 slash line, 17 home runs and 48 RBI over 327 plate appearances.

Mead used to be a highly-regarded prospect. Pre-2023, Baseball Prospectus had the infielder ranked as the No. 16 overall prospect in baseball.

While the Red Sox acquired Mead mainly to play third base, he can also play second and first.