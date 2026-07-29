Boston Red Sox Reveal Curtis Mead Update During Athletics Series

The Boston Red Sox shocked the baseball world by trading a young, controllable starting pitcher in Connelly Early to the Washington Nationals in exchange for breakout third baseman Curtis Mead this past weekend.

Unfortunately, Mead’s Red Sox debut didn’t go as planned; the third baseman exited his first game with Boston after suffering a right wrist fracture from being hit by a pitch.

On Wednesday, an update on Mead’s injury was revealed.

Curtis Mead Update Revealed During Red Sox-Athletics Series

MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo wrote on X: “Curtis Mead is not expected to have surgery on his broken wrist and an initial timetable given him today was for a *tentative* 6-8 week recovery, a source tells MassLive.”

More to come.