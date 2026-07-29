SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 27: Curtis Mead #25 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after being hit by a pitch from pitcher Jack Perkins #50 of the Athletics in the top of the fourth inning at Sutter Health Park on July 27, 2026 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
The Boston Red Sox shocked the baseball world by trading a young, controllable starting pitcher in Connelly Early to the Washington Nationals in exchange for breakout third baseman Curtis Mead this past weekend.
Unfortunately, Mead’s Red Sox debut didn’t go as planned; the third baseman exited his first game with Boston after suffering a right wrist fracture from being hit by a pitch.
On Wednesday, an update on Mead’s injury was revealed.
Curtis Mead Update Revealed During Red Sox-Athletics Series
GettySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 27: Curtis Mead #25 of the Boston Red Sox is hit by a pitch from pitcher Jack Perkins #50 of the Athletics in the top of the fourth inning at Sutter Health Park on July 27, 2026 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo wrote on X: “Curtis Mead is not expected to have surgery on his broken wrist and an initial timetable given him today was for a *tentative* 6-8 week recovery, a source tells MassLive.”
More to come.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Boston Red Sox Reveal Curtis Mead Update During Athletics Series