Boston Red Sox Release 21-Year-Old With Big Issues Before Giants Series

The Boston Red Sox are moving from playing the Arizona Diamondbacks to playing the San Francisco Giants. Along the way, news regarding Dani Richar and many others has surfaced.

The Red Sox still have a comfortable lead in the standings over the Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays. However, as the Red Sox demonstrated not too long ago, things can change very quickly.

Boston Red Sox Release 21-year-Old Pitcher

One of many under-the-radar moves was the release of Richar.

On August 19th, the Red Sox announced the release of numerous players. One of them, was Richar, “DSL Red Sox Red released LHP Dani Richar.”

Richar is a 21-year-old pitcher from the Dominican Republic. The 5-foot-11, 160-pound hurler is in his second season with the organization.

Looking at Dani Richar’s Issues

Richar has been with the organization since September of 2023, when he first signed a minor league contract.

He has a fascinating stat line, considering he has only pitched in 11 games this year. Richar has collected 18 strikeouts to go along with a 2-2 record.

That’s about where the good news ends for Richar.

He has a 9.50 ERA, a 2.39 WHIP, in addition to 26 walks, three hit batters, and 19 earned runs in 18 innings pitched.

Some control issues can be tolerated; however, having this level of control issues before even pitching in the MLB is a big red flag.

Boston Red Sox vs San Francisco Giants

On Friday night, the Red Sox play their first of a three-game series against the Giants.

While the Giants don’t represent a great threat in the standings, every game matters at this point of the season.

The Red Sox sit third in the American League East, eight games back of the division-leading Tampa Bay Rays. The New York Yankees are right ahead of them, 4.0 games back of the Rays.

As far as the Giants go, they are at the bottom of the barrel in the NL West.

They sit 24.5 games back of the Los Angeles Dodgers and are 3-7 in their last 10 games. Conversely, the Red Sox aren’t much better at 4-6 in their last 10.

For the Red Sox to solidify an ideal playoff position, they need to push as hard as they can to be one of the top three teams in the American League.

But to do that, they must take the potential lurking threat of the Giants seriously and not for granted.