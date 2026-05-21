MLB Legend David Ortiz Makes Honest Boston Red Sox Statement

On Wednesday night, the Boston Red Sox beat the Kansas City Royals by a score of 4-3 (in Missouri).

The Red Sox swept the Royals in three games.

David Ortiz Makes Honest Red Sox Statement

While the Red Sox got a much needed sweep over the Royals, they have struggled in a big way this season.

Recently, Hall of Famer David Ortiz was asked for his thoughts on the team.

Ortiz (via Zach Gelb of WEEI): “It’s still early. You can’t even talk about Wild Card yet. In a month, a lot of things can change. You saw what happened last year when the guys got on a run, all of a sudden you’re in it. In the playoffs… Baseball is so unpredictable. There’s a lot of games left.”

Fans will likely enjoy hearing from Ortiz, as he is among the most popular players in Red Sox history.

After six seasons with the Minnesota Twins, he spent the final 14 years of his career with Boston.

In that span, the Red Sox won three World Series Championships (and Ortiz was named to ten MLB All-Star Games).

Ortiz batted .286 with 2,472 hits, 541 home runs, 1,768 RBI’s and 1,419 runs in 2,408 career games.

The 50-year-old retired after the 2016 season.

Red Sox Right Now

The Red Sox are the fourth-place team in the American League East with a 22-27 record in 49 games.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games (and 14-13 in 27 games on the road).

On Thursday, the Red Sox will get the day off before opening up a series with the Minnesota Twins on Friday night at Fenway Park.

Ian Browne of MLB.com wrote: “Red Sox (22-27) get a go-ahead homer from Duran, solid enough start from Early and a save by Chapman for a 4-3 victory to sweep the Royals leading into Thursday’s off day.”

The Red Sox are coming off a year where they lost to the New York Yankees in the Wild Card round of the 2025 MLB playoffs.