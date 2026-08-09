Red Sox Make Major Decision on Future of Play-by-Play Voice Dave O’Brien

Amid what has become a magical season for the Boston Red Sox, they’ve made a major decision for the future of their TV product. NESN play-by-play voice Dave O’Brien is going to be extended through the 2028 season.

Sean McAdam of MassLive reported the contract decision. This comes as O’Brien was set to see his contract expire following the end of the 2026 season.

“It hasn’t been announced yet, but Dave O’Brien recently signed a two-year extension to remain the TV voice of the Red Sox through at least the 2028 season,” McAdam wrote.

O’Brien first started calling games for the Red Sox back in 2007 on the Boston Red Sox Radio Network. There, he worked alongside legendary play-by-play voice Joe Castiglione. In 2016, he would move to NESN for the TV broadcasts, replacing fan favorite Don Orsillo.

NESN is owned by Fenway Sports Group. That’s the same ownership group that owns the Red Sox organization, making broadcasts deeply intertwined. So, now a decade into the job and still getting extensions, it’s clear that the team is happy with the work O’Brien is doing. They’ve also recently introduced a “booth cam” to show O’Brien and his broadcast partners’, usually Lou Merloni’s, reaction to big plays.

Details on Negotiations Between Dave O’Brien, Boston Red Sox

Sean McAdam notes that negotiations with the Red Sox were smooth overall. However, there was a small hangup over the language in the contract. In particular, as it relates to a potential lockout next season. Simply put, like everyone else, Dave O’Brien still wants to be paid even if there aren’t games for reasons outside of his control.

Notably, it was also reported that O’Brien could have had a longer deal. However, he chose not to take one. Instead, given his age, the shorter deal made more sense.

“O’Brien could have signed a longer deal if he wanted, but after recently turning 63, was comfortable with the shorter commitment,” McAdam wrote. “His wife Debbie was hospitalized for several weeks last year and O’Brien, having spent 30-something years as a baseball play-by-play man, away from home much of the year, is increasingly cognizant of the time he figures he now ‘owes’ his family. The recent arrival of two grandchildren only further drove that point home.”

That sounds like O’Brien could be on the edge of retirement. That’s not being reported, but it certainly sounds like it’s being seriously considered at this point in his career.

Dave O’Brien Has Had a Long Career in Broadcasting

A Massachusetts native and graduate of Syracuse, Dave O’Brien began his broadcasting career back in 1987. At that time, he was calling play-by-play games for the Atlanta Braves. He would twice be named “Best Sports Play-by-Play” by the Georgia Associated Press.

In 1993, O’Brien took over on the broadcast for the Florida Marlins, a role he would hold through the 2001 season. Then, in 2002, he began working for ESPN, calling MLB, NBA, college basketball, college football, and even soccer games.

At one point during his time at ESPN, he was denied permission to join the Chicago Cubs broadcast. However, he was allowed to join the Red Sox in 2007, while maintaining his work at ESPN.

Now, it looks like O’Brien will continue to work with the Red Sox until he’s at least 65 years old. What comes after that remains to be seen.