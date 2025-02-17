Defiant Devers Tells Red Sox – “No!”

Rafael Devers insisted he’s the third baseman of the Boston Red Sox Monday afternoon, even in the wake of the club’s signing of Gold Glove infielder Alex Bregman.

“Third base is my position. It’s what I’ve played,” said Devers, through an interpreter. “I don’t know what their [the club’s] plans are. I know we had a conversation. I made it clear what my desires were, and whatever happens from here, I don’t know.”

When asked if it was his desire to play third base, Devers responded: “Like I said before, my position is third base. I don’t know how they want to go about it, or what they want to do.”

Celebratory Mood of Red Sox Camp Sours

The Red Sox veteran was then asked directly in English by The Boston Globe‘s Dan Shaughnessy, “How would you react if they asked you to DH? How would you feel about that?” Devers quickly replied: “No!”

Devers’ proclamation is the first damper on a thus far peaceful and celebratory opening week of Spring Training, particularly on the heels of the Bregman acquisition. Bregman’s three-year, $120MM deal has led many skeptical fans and media members to declare that the “Red Sox are back.”

Devers led all third basemen with 19 errors back in 2023, leading to a concerted effort by both him and the team to refine his defensive skills. His 12 errors in 2024 marked an improvement, but he still led American League third basemen in errors for the seventh consecutive year.

Newly acquired Alex Bregman won a Glove Glove as a third baseman for the Houston Astros last season, committing a league-low 10 errors in 142 games. Bregman also led the American league in league in assists (242), putouts (103), double plays turned (23).

When questioned about Rafael Devers’ assurance to stay at third base upon signing his extension 2023, Red Sox manager Alex Cora bluntly noted that Chaim Bloom, the club’s general manager at the time, is no longer in charge.