Boston Red Sox Demote 27-Year-Old During Yankees Series

On Saturday, the Boston Red Sox will continue their series with the New York Yankees in the Bronx.

They are coming off a 1-0 loss on Friday night.

Ian Browne of MLB.com wrote: “Red Sox shut out, 1-0, in the opener of 4-game set against the Yankees. Second straight game Boston has been shut out. Key play was Bellinger throwing out Rafaela out at the plate on absolute missile. Boston needs 2 of next 3 to win the season series and potential tiebreaker.”

Boston Red Sox Demote 27-Year-Old

Ahead of Saturday’s game, the Red Sox announced a series of roster moves.

One of those moves was to option Wyatt Olds back to Triple-A.

Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic wrote: “Red Sox reinstated RHP Garrett Whitlock from the IL, optioned RHP Wyatt Olds to Triple-A and added LHP Raymond Burgos as the club’s 27th man for today’s doubleheader today”

Olds is in the middle of his rookie season.

He was picked in the 7th round of the 2021 MLB Draft (out of Oklahoma) by the Red Sox.

The 27-year-old has appeared in six games this year (and has yet to let up an earned run).

Looking At The Red Sox Right Now

The Red Sox are currently the third-place team in the American League East with a 73-61 record in 134 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games (and are 39-29 in 68 games on the road).

Right now, the Red Sox are 7.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first in the division.

Tim Healey of The Boston Globe wrote: “If the Red Sox sweep today, they would be just one game back of the Yankees and would clinch the season-series tiebreaker. If the Yankees sweep today, they would be five games up on the Red Sox … and would clinch the season-series tiebreaker. A huge, huge doubleheader day.”

After the Yankees, the Red Sox will head home for a series with the Seattle Mariners on Monday night at Fenway Park.