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Boston Red Sox Demote 27-Year-Old During Yankees Series

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BOSTON, MA - MAY 10: Manager Chad Tracy #17 of the Boston Red Sox looks on from the dugout during the sixth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park on May 10, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the Boston Red Sox will continue their series with the New York Yankees in the Bronx.

They are coming off a 1-0 loss on Friday night.

Ian Browne of MLB.com wrote: “Red Sox shut out, 1-0, in the opener of 4-game set against the Yankees. Second straight game Boston has been shut out. Key play was Bellinger throwing out Rafaela out at the plate on absolute missile. Boston needs 2 of next 3 to win the season series and potential tiebreaker.”

Boston Red Sox Demote 27-Year-Old

GettyWyatt Olds #75 of the Boston Red Sox in action at loanDepot park on August 25, 2026 in Miami, Florida.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, the Red Sox announced a series of roster moves.

One of those moves was to option Wyatt Olds back to Triple-A.

Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic wrote: “Red Sox reinstated RHP Garrett Whitlock from the IL, optioned RHP Wyatt Olds to Triple-A and added LHP Raymond Burgos as the club’s 27th man for today’s doubleheader today”

Olds is in the middle of his rookie season.

He was picked in the 7th round of the 2021 MLB Draft (out of Oklahoma) by the Red Sox.

GettyWyatt Olds #75 of the Boston Red Sox walks off of the field after making his MLB debut against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the ninth inning at Fenway Park on August 17, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

The 27-year-old has appeared in six games this year (and has yet to let up an earned run).

Looking At The Red Sox Right Now

GettyFirst baseman Willson Contreras #40 of the Boston Red Sox gets an out against the the New York Yankees in the first inning at Yankee Stadium on August 28, 2026 in New York City.

The Red Sox are currently the third-place team in the American League East with a 73-61 record in 134 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games (and are 39-29 in 68 games on the road).

Right now, the Red Sox are 7.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first in the division.

Tim Healey of The Boston Globe wrote: “If the Red Sox sweep today, they would be just one game back of the Yankees and would clinch the season-series tiebreaker. If the Yankees sweep today, they would be five games up on the Red Sox … and would clinch the season-series tiebreaker. A huge, huge doubleheader day.”

GettyCenter fielder Ceddanne Rafaela #3 of the Boston Red Sox runs to third base while plating the New York Yankees in the seventh inning at Yankee Stadium on August 28, 2026 in New York City.

After the Yankees, the Red Sox will head home for a series with the Seattle Mariners on Monday night at Fenway Park.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Boston Red Sox Demote 27-Year-Old During Yankees Series

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