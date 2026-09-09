Boston Red Sox Demote 5.64-ERA Pitcher During Angels Series

The Boston Red Sox are in the midst of a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels.

Boston is looking to win the series on Wednesday after losing 6-1 on Tuesday, following a 5- 2 win in the series opener on Monday.

The Red Sox are 80-66 and holding onto a Wild Card spot.

Boston Red Sox Demote Pitcher

During the Red Sox series against the Angels, Boston demoted a struggling left-handed pitcher.

Boston sent left-handed pitcher Dalton Rogers from Double-A Portland Sea Dogs to the Development List, according to the MiLB transactions log.

The development list is something in minor league baseball that allows teams to temporarily remove a healthy player from the active game roster to focus on training, mechanical adjustments, or workload management without using an injured list spot. So, it’s sort of a demotion without actually getting sent down.

Boston selected Rogers in the third round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Southern Miss. He was the team’s 25th-ranked prospect in 2023; however, he has struggled to live up to the hype.

Rogers is 2-5 with a 5.64 ERA in 21 games, including 17 starts this season between Rookie Ball and Double-A. In his pro career, the left-hander is 12-25 with a 4.60 ERA in 90 games, including 75 starts, as he has struggled to move up the ranks and factor into the MLB roster.

Boston Right Now

The Red Sox are firmly in a playoff spot as Boston is holding onto the second Wild Card spot.

Boston is likely set to play the New York Yankees in the Wild Card round again. The Red Sox are also starting to get healthier, but Adley Rutschman as he’s not in the lineup on Wednesday.

“It wasn’t an injection like, ‘Oh, something went wrong.’” said Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy. “It was an injection that was like, ‘We got him through with the days off [earlier].’ And looking at, as we came home, we knew he was going to be out on Tuesday anyway. And timing-wise, we were looking for a window to do that — to get him over the hump.”

Garrett Crochet, meanwhile, is also getting closer to a return, and Boston isn’t shutting the door on him returning in the playoffs.

“It’s Garrett Crochet,” said Tracy. “If Garrett Crochet looks like Garrett Crochet and he’s healthy and able to go out there and pitch, and it looks like him, yeah, that helps any team. That’s why we keep working to get all these guys healthy. It’s a good problem to have if and when you get there. I don’t take anything for granted. We’ve got to get there. When you get there, it becomes about winning the World Series and whatever you have on your roster that can help you. That’s what you’re going to try to do.”

The Red Sox are 80-66.