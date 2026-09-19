Boston Red Sox Drop Nick Sogard During Rays Series

The Boston Red Sox dropped Nick Sogard in the lineup in the second game of a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Boston is coming off a 4-2 win over the Rays in the series opener, in a game where Sogard went 0-for-5 while hitting second.

The Red Sox are 84-70.

Boston Red Sox Drop Nick Sogard

Ahead of the second game of the series, Boston dropped Sogard in the lineup after his 0-for-5 night.

Sogard is playing first base as Willson Contreras remains out. Yet, his spot in the order is different, as he is now hitting fifth.

The Red Sox lineup on Saturday against the Rays is as follows:

R. Anthony LF

M. Gasper DH

A. Rutschman C

W. Abreu RF

N. Sogard 1B

T. Story SS

C. Durbin 3B

J. Duran CF

I. Kiner-Falefa 2B

Sogard has struggled at the plate as of late, as he’s now been dropped to fifth in the order. He’s hitting .255 with 5 home runs and 19 RBIs. However, in his last 7 games, he’s hitting .167 with 1 home run and 3 RBIs, while striking out 5 times.

First pitch on Saturday is set for 4:10 p.m. ET.

Boston Right Now

Boston is firmly in the second Wild Card spot in the American League.

The Red Sox are closing in on a playoff berth, and it could happen on Saturday depending on some outcomes.

“I think everybody does, for sure,” said interim manager Chad Tracy. “We came out and looked really good offensively in the first part of that game, and there was a lot of energy in the dugout. And I think guys feel it. We’re not done yet, but I definitely think they sniff it, and we’re wanting to get there for sure.”

Although Boston is likely to make the postseason, the Red Sox haven’t clinched, so they aren’t talking about anything yet.

“When we clinch, I want to be able to [celebrate],” said Ranger Suarez. “But mathematically, we’re not there yet, so I’m not thinking about that yet.”

Boston will likely face the New York Yankees in the Wild Card round for the second straight year.