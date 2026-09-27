Boston Red Sox Make Jarren Duran Decision Before Last Game Of MLB Season

On Sunday, the Boston Red Sox will play the final game of their 2026 regular season against the Chicago Cubs.

The game will be played in Florida.

The Red Sox wrote (via X) on Friday: “MLB announced today that the #RedSox series finale against the Cubs will be relocated to Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL. Originally set for 7:15 p.m. on September 26 at Fenway Park, the new game is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. on September 27 at the home of the Rays.”

Boston Red Sox Make Jarren Duran Decision

For Sunday’s game, the Red Sox have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Red Sox 9/27 R. Anthony LF A. Rutschman C W. Contreras DH W. Abreu RF C. Rafaela CF N. Sogard 2B C. Durbin 3B T. Story SS A. Monasterio 1B T. Houck SP”

Jarren Duran is not in the lineup on Sunday.

He comes into the day batting .208 with 114 hits, 20 home runs, 69 RBIs, 66 runs and 21 stolen bases in 150 games.

The 30-year-old is in the middle of his 6th season at the MLB level (all with the Red Sox).

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup on Sunday:

@celticsfreak50: “GAME 162/162 wow what a season!!!! I love this team SOOOOO MUCH AND IM SOOOOO HYPE FOR TUESDAY LET’S GOOOOOOOOOOOO”

@JakeFrmHateFarm: ““Tropicana Field” Yea this graphic is going in the history books for sure”

@heyitkb: “Tanner Houck is getting the start today at the Trop.”

@Could_Be_Wrong_: “This is about as good as it gets. 5 hole Ceddy gonna crush.”

@Deepcow1965: “Enjoy playing in beautiful Tropicana Field, America’s Ball Park.”

Looking At The Red Sox

The Red Sox (87-74) have already clinched a spot in the postseason.

They will play a three-game series with the New York Yankees this week in the Bronx.