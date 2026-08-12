Ex-Red Sox Pitcher & 21-Year MLB Veteran Reveals Improbable Comeback Plans

The Boston Red Sox have a great pitching staff this year, led by Sonny Gray, Ranger Suarez, Jake Bennett and Payton Tolle, among others.

While the Red Sox currently don’t need a starter, an old friend could make a comeback in the future.

Former 21-year MLB veteran pitcher and Boston native Rich Hill appeared on the Baseball Tonight Podcast with Buster Olney.

On the podcast, he announced that he is not retired yet and could potentially return for his age-48 season. That would mean the 2028 season would be his comeback year.

Hill added that he is looking to transform into a submarine pitcher to help advance the comeback.

More On Former Boston Red Sox Rich Hill’s Potential Comeback

Despite his age, Hill is not letting Father Time end his career just yet.

“There could be (a comeback), there definitely could be,” Hill told Buster Olney. “I haven’t officially retired so… This is something that could be a little bit more of a ramp-up as the next couple of years come around, as far as looking forward to maybe age-48 and pitching. That is serious.”

While it’s not a firm plan and could change at any time, Hill is not joking about a potential comeback.

“This is a work in progress,” Hill said. “(I’m age) 46 currently; next year we’ll see how the temperature of the water is.”

With the impending work stoppage in 2027, it might actually be smart for Hill to plan a return in 2028 so he can have more time to train and work his body back into baseball shape. He plans to do this by becoming a submarine pitcher, citing Toronto Blue Jays reliever Tyler Rogers as his inspiration.

Being out of baseball for two years is not ideal for a comeback at his age, but Hill might be able to do it.

Hill last pitched for the Kansas City Royals back in 2025. He started two games and gave up five runs in nine innings.

More On Hill

While Hill was already the oldest player in baseball when he last played in 2025, making a comeback three years later would be insane.

When he joined the Royals in 2025, this marked the 14th team he had played for, tying Edwin Jackson for the record. So, if he signs with a new team in 2028, he will have played for the most teams in MLB history.

While it’s not unprecedented for a pitcher to play well into his 40’s, the Boston native should not be expected to produce at nearly the same level.

Hill’s career, whether it’s over or not, has been a good one. The Chicago Cubs drafted him in the fourth round of the 2002 MLB Draft out of the University of Michigan.

He would debut in 2005 with Chicago and has played 21 years in baseball with a 4.02 ERA in 388 games. In fact, 2026 is his first year out of baseball.

The left-hander played six seasons with the Red Sox, pitching to a 3.34 ERA in 74 games (30 starts).

While the Red Sox may not need starting pitching with their great young staff, could they bring Hill home? We will find out in 2028.