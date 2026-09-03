Former Red Sox Prospect a Free Agent After Being Cut by MLB Team

A former prospect of the Boston Red Sox is now a free agent.

Boston finished their three-game series against the Seattle Mariners, in which the Red Sox lost the final two games to lose the series after winning the opener.

The Red Sox will now begin a four-game road series against the Baltimore Orioles.

Former Red Sox Prospect Released by Angels

Veteran right-handed pitcher Shaun Anderson elected free agency on Wednesday after the Los Angeles Angels designated him for assignment. Anderson deciding to elect free agency was seen on the MiLB transactions log.

The Red Sox selected Anderson in the third round of the 2016 MLB Draft, for a signing bonus of $700,000. He began his pro career in Low-A. The following year, he was in Single-A before being promoted to Double-A.

However, on July 25, 2017, the Red Sox traded Anderson and Gregory Santos to the San Francisco Giants in exchange for Eduardo Nunez. Anderson ended up making his MLB debut in 2019 with the Giants.

At the time of being traded, Anderson was the Red Sox’s 18th-ranked prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.

Since making his debut, Anderson has spent time with the Minnesota Twins, Texas Rangers, Baltimore Orioles, San Diego Padres, Toronto Blue Jays, Philadelphia Phillies, Miami Marlins, and now the Angels.

Anderson is in his seventh MLB season. This year with the Angels, the right-hander is 2-0 with a 7.65 ERA in 12 games. In his MLB career, Anderson is 6-7 with a 6.53 ERA in 88 games, including 18 starts.

Boston Right Now

The Red Sox are coming off a series loss to the Mariners at home.

Boston suffered an 8-3 loss on Wednesday after losing 9-6 on Tuesday. It was a disappointing end to the series. Meanwhile, catcher Adley Rutschman was out of the lineup again but Boston is hopeful he’ll be available on Thursday.

“Hopeful for [Thursday],” said Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy. “But each day, we’re getting a little bit better. So like we’re trying to do our best due diligence. Can we get him to a better place and then go? So just not quite there yet.”

Boston avoided placing Rutschman on the IL, and Tracy doesn’t think they will need to backdate it.

“Not yet, because I think there’s still optimism on all our parts that if we give him this little rest and knowing that like if something happened in the game, we could use him [off the bench],” said Tracy. “But if we’re able to get him this rest, then maybe we’d get to a place where we’re able to go and not have to do a bunch of two on and two off, or whatever. So we’re not there yet [in terms of the IL].”

The Red Sox are 75-65 and holding onto a Wild Card spot.