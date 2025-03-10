Former Red Sox Great Admits to PED Use

Mo Vaughn, the lumbering Boston Red Sox slugger known affectionately as “The Hit Dog,” has admitted to using HGH during his playing career. “I was trying to do everything I could,” Vaughn told The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal in a report Monday. “I knew I had a bad, degenerative knee. I was shooting HGH in my knee.”

Vaughn was previously named in the infamous 2001 Mitchell Report for having made three separate purchases of HGH, but has not spoken publicly about any PED use until now. Human growth hormone was not banned by MLB until 2005, nearly two years after Vaughn’s final game.

A native of Norwalk, Connecticut, Vaughn played college baseball at Seton Hall in New Jersey before he was selected 23rd overall by the Red Sox in the first round of the 1989 MLB Draft. By 1995, Vaughn had become one of the American League’s most feared hitters, belting 39 home runs and 126 RBIs to accompany a .300 batting average.

After eight seasons with Boston, during which he was the 1995 league MVP and a three-time All-Star, Vaughn signed a then-record six-year, $80 million free agent contract with the Anaheim Angels in the 1998 offseason. His regenerative knee problems saw him out of baseball by 2003.

He was elected to the Red Sox Hall of Fame in 2008.