Former Red Sox Prospect `Throwing the (Expletive) Out of the Ball’; Poised to Make Team

Bryan Mata’s professional baseball career is proof of what a difference a year can make. When the 25-year-old right-handed pitcher was designated for assignment by the Red Sox in November of 2024, John Tomase of NBC Sports Boston wrote, “Mata once ranked as the organization’s top pitching prospect, but injuries and ineffectiveness [have] completely derailed his career.”

Just days later, Mata resigned with Boston on a minor league contract. In camp as a non-roster invitee for spring training 2025, the young pitcher finally appears on the verge of making the MLB roster in a relief role.

After being selected to the MLB All-Star Futures Game in July of 2018, Mata peaked as the Red Sox No. 4 overall prospect in 2020 but has endured a spate of injuries, including Tommy John surgery in 2021.

‘Tantalizing’ Stuff

Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com wrote Saturday that the Red Sox “are tantalized by a fastball that has sat in the 98-99 mph range and a 7:2 strikeout-to-walk ratio (albeit in a small sample). In an era in which “stuff” is king, Mata’s pitch mix has allowed him to stand out.”

“He’s throwing the (expletive) out of the ball,” Red Sox Manager Alex Cora said, “Throwing 98-99 (mph), throwing strikes, good changeup, good slider. He’s throwing strikes. He’s healthy, which is the most important thing.”

“He has established his reputation,” Cora continued. “This guy, at one point, was the guy in that organization. He has been hurt for a long, long time. Sometimes, things happen for a reason. Now, he’s in a different situation. Maybe he’s more relaxed.”

A native of Maracay, Venezuela, Mata was originally signed as an international free agent in January 2016 for just a $25,000 signing bonus.

Brennan Bernardino, Cooper Criswell, Zack Kelly, and Greg Weissert are also in the hunt to round out Boston’s bullpen.