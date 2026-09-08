Red Sox Announce Decision on Former Top 20 Prospect Before Angels Game

Tyler McDonough, a third-round draft pick who stood as high as No. 16 in the Boston Red Sox prospect rankings, is back in Triple-A Worcester, the Red Sox announced Monday, ending a six-week run in Double-A Portland.

The move reopens a familiar shuttle for McDonough, who was hitting his career peak in July when Boston sent him back down to Double-A.

Boston’s official transaction log lists the move as effective Sept. 8, assigning the 27-year-old second baseman to Worcester from Portland. Worcester Telegram and Gazette beat writer Tommy Cassell reported the same shift that afternoon reporting that McDonough “has been transferred back to Triple-A Worcester.” according to Tommy Cassell on X.

“The 27-year-old outfielder/infielder was great in AAA this year, hitting .310 with 7 HR and 22 RBIs in 31 games but was sent down to Double-A Portland on July 28 due to a roster/number crunch in Worcester at the time,” Cassell reported.

Tyler McDonough’s Long Road Through Boston’s System

McDonough, born Tyler Scott McDonough on April 2, 1999, grew up around Cincinnati and attended Archbishop Moeller High School, the same program that produced Ken Griffey Jr. and Barry Larkin. He went on to NC State before Boston drafted him in the third round, 75th overall, in 2021 and signed him for a $828,600 bonus.

At 5-foot-8 and 180 pounds, McDonough is a switch-hitter who throws right and has turned himself into a true Swiss Army knife. Second base is his primary position, but he has started at shortstop, third base and all three outfield spots. SoxProspects calls him an above-average defender, though its current assessment is blunt about the ceiling as a “high minors organizational player” whose upside is “an emergency defensive callup,” according to the outlet’s scouting report on the prospect.

That’s a drop from where McDonough once stood. Baseball America ranked him as Boston’s No. 16 prospect entering 2022, but he’s since fallen off the rankings entirely, a common fate for a player who has spent his mid-20s without a 40-man spot or a major league at-bat.

BOSTON RED SOX STARTING LINEUP SP: Patrick Sandoval (LHP) • 1-4, 4.41 ERA September 8, 2026 • Fenway Park, Boston, MA • 6:45 PM EDT • Angels at Red Sox # Player Pos AVG SLG 1 Roman Anthony LF .243 .378 2 Jahmai Jones DH .223 .400 3 Wilyer Abreu RF .255 .461 4 Trevor Story SS .232 .333 5 Nick Sogard 1B .261 .403 6 Caleb Durbin 3B .249 .382 7 Andruw Monasterio 2B .244 .392 8 Eli White CF .251 .406 9 Connor Wong C .237 .354 Lineups confirmed. Season stats shown (AVG / SLG).

A Wild 2026 Season on the Worcester-Portland Shuttle

McDonough’s 2026 has been a study in whiplash. He opened the year as a non-roster spring invitee before Boston assigned him to Portland on March 26. Worcester called him up on June 4, and he made the most of it: a .310 average, 1.046 OPS, seven home runs and 22 RBI over 31 games, according to Baseball Savant’s minor league splits.

Then came July 28, and Portland again. The demotion had nothing to do with performance. Tsung-Che Cheng’s assignment to Worcester created a roster crunch, and McDonough absorbed it. The move was “tough luck” for a player who had been “a bright spot for the WooSox,” Cassell wrote.

McDonough spent the next six weeks in Portland, hitting .210 with nine home runs and 32 RBI over 65 games. His combined 2026 line sits at .253 with 14 home runs, 49 RBI and 24 stolen bases across 86 games, according to a Bally Sports aggregated stat tracker.

Getting to Boston is a different question. McDonough remains off the 40-man roster, meaning the Red Sox would need to add him outright or risk losing him in December’s Rule 5 draft. He turns 28 next spring, carries a career .245 average, and lacks the standout tool that forces a front office’s hand.

The 31-game tear he authored in June and July is still the best argument he has ever made for himself. It ended because of a roster issue, and that’s why Worcester wanted him back the moment a spot opened.