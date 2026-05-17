Red Sox Announce Surprising ‘Manager’s Decision’ on Infielder During Braves Game

The Boston Red Sox placed Trevor Story on the injured list, and many fans wondered if that meant top prospect Franklin Arias would be called up.

However, Arias wasn’t called up, but during his game in Double-A, he was removed from the game. That led many to speculate he was getting called up, yet Red Sox insider Christopher Smith revealed it was due to a manager’s decision.

“Asked about why Franklin Arias was removed from Portland’s game and was told “manager decision,'” Smith wrote on X.

Red Sox insider Chris Cotillo of MassLive confirmed Smith’s report and claimed no roster move is coming involving Arias.

“No transaction or injury,” a source said. Christopher Smith says “manager decision,'” Cotillo wrote on X.

With no roster move happening, why Arias was pulled from his game in Portland is uncertain. But, despite many Red Sox fans clamouring for him to come up, they will have to wait.

Arias is hitting .349 with 8 home runs and 23 RBIs in Portland. Arias is the Red Sox’s top prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. Boston signed him as an International Free Agent in 2023, as he wasn’t a top-rated prospect; the Red Sox signed him for just $525,000 out of Venezuela.

Red Sox Place Trevor Story on IL

Boston fans called for Arias to be recalled after the team placed shortstop Trevor Story on the injured list.

Story was placed on the injured list ahead of Saturday’s game against the Atlanta Braves with a sports hernia. Boston promoted utility player Nick Sogard from Triple-A Worcester to take Story’s roster spot.

Red Sox’s interim manager Chad Tracy said Story had been dealing with the injury since spring training. But, he decided he needed some time off, and now surgery could be an option.

“Everybody’s still on the information-gathering part of that, and then once you get that, there’s various routes to go,” Tracy said. “You’ve got to know exactly what he’s dealing with first, so we got to get all that information.”

Story is hitting .206 with 3 home runs and 19 RBIs this season. He’s in the fifth year of his six-year, $140 million deal with the Red Sox.

Arias is an ‘Advanced’ Hitter

With Boston’s offense struggling, Arias could’ve provided a spark to the offense.

In his MLB Pipeline profile, Arias is considered to be an advanced hitter, and he’s been showing that off in Portland in Double-A.

“Arias has advanced bat-to-ball skills for his age, using a simple right-handed stroke to make contact to all fields,” the MLB Pipeline article read. “He ranked second among teenaged full-season batting qualifiers in strikeout rate (10 percent, 13th overall in the Minors) and swinging-strike percentage (5 percent, 15th overall) last year. Adding more selectivity would improve his quality of contact as he currently generates too many grounders. And he has added enough bat speed and strength since signing to produce 10-15 homers per season.

“With the exception of having less power, Arias’ tools resemble Marcelo Mayer’s at the same age. He overcomes below-average speed with a high baseball IQ that enables him to steal an occasional base and cover ground at shortstop. He’s a reliable defender with range to both sides and solid arm strength.”

Arias started the year in Double-A after ending 2025 in Portland, after beginning in A.