Red Sox Prospect On Track to Surpass Already-High Projections: ‘He’s Going to Be a Star’

The projection seems spot-on when it comes to Franklin Arias‘ talent, but it might be way off on when the Boston Red Sox No. 3 prospect will actually display that talent at the major league level.

In the first installment of Bleacher Report’s ongoing MLB 30 in ’30 series, Joel Reuter takes a shot at predicting the top 30 shortstops for the 2030 season. But while he clearly sees Franklin Arias’ upside, calling him the “best defensive shortstop prospect in the Red Sox system,” Reuter projects Arias to be the No. 2 shortstop prospect five years from now, when he’ll be 24.

At the rate Arias is going, it kind of feels like he’ll be way past the prospect stage by then.

Franklin Arias Touted as ‘Best Defensive Shortstop’ in Red Sox System

Signed by the Red Sox out of Caracas, Venezuela, for $525,000 as one of their top international free agents in January 2023 at the age of 17, Arias has already climbed a few rungs up the organizational ladder, and he doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon.

In 2024, Arias clobbered the ball in 51 games at the rookie level for the Florida Complex League Red Sox, slashing .355/.471/.584 with a 1.055 OPS. In 166 at bats, Arias hit 16 doubles and six home runs with 28 RBIs and 30 stolen bases, and he walked 34 times vs. 36 strikeouts.

Arias was moved up to Single-A Salem for his final 36 games last season, posting a slash line of .257/.331/.378, and he earned the No. 42 spot from The Athletic’s top 100 from Keith Law, who saw enough of Arias during spring training to declare, “I think he’s going to be a star, especially with the stick.”

In his writeup for the top 100, Law stated, “He’s got tools and athleticism to spare, showing excellent bat speed and wrist strength already, along with a fantastic swing that has great rhythm to it and lets him get his lower half involved for more power. He’s a true shortstop with soft hands and solid instincts already, showing a plus arm and above-average speed on both sides of the ball.”

Franklin Arias Dazzles Analysts: ‘He’s Got Tools and Athleticism to Spare’

Arias opened the 2025 season at Salem, and in 78 at bats over 19 games, Arias batted .346 with an OPS of .804.

“We view him as a long-term shortstop with the potential to remain a top-of-the-order offensive threat,” said Red Sox director of player development Brian Abraham. “He has come a long way in a short time, continues to improve daily and consistently pushes himself to get better.”

He was quickly promoted to High-A Greenville and has wasted no time getting noticed, slashing .326/.404/.522 with a .926 OPS, walking six times with five strikeouts in his first 11 games. Still only 19, Arias could be showing off his skills at Double-A Portland by early summer.

“He’s a leader, supportive of others, while also pushing and challenging himself and his teammates to improve,” said Abraham. “Franklin is becoming more athletic, adding quality weight and strength, which has enhanced both his range on the dirt and his ability to impact the baseball.”