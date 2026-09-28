Boston Red Sox Predicted to Poach 2X All-Star From Rival This Offseason

The Boston Red Sox have made it back to the playoffs after bouncing back from their tough start to the season.

The Red Sox will be kicking off their AL Wild Card series against the New York Yankees on Tuesday.

While the Red Sox are gearing up for the playoffs, they are already being viewed as a potential free agent destination for one of this year’s top free agent pitchers.

Boston Red Sox Named Best Free Agency Fit for Rays’ Freddy Peralta

In a recent article for FanSided, Jake Elman named the Red Sox as the best free agency fit for Tampa Bay Rays All-Star pitcher Freddy Peralta this offseason.

“Sonny Gray has hinted he’s open to retiring, and Boston has proven they’re willing to spend in free agency. Besides, signing Peralta means that none of the other AL East teams can have him, and that in itself could be a massive victory,” Elman wrote.

If Peralta ends up hitting the market, it would make sense if the Red Sox made a push for him. This remains the case whether they are able to keep Gray around for next season. Bringing in Peralta would give Boston another high-impact starter next season, which would undoubtedly benefit them.

Taking a Look at Peralta

Peralta had a tough stint with the New York Mets this season, as he posted a 5-9 record and a 4.99 ERA in 22 appearances. However, he has bounced back nicely since being traded to Tampa Bay, as he has a 5-2 record and a 3.25 ERA in 10 appearances with the AL East club.

Peralta has also been very consistent as of late. He has allowed just three earned runs over his last six appearances. He has also not given up more than one run in each of his last six starts. With that, the two-time All-Star has been excellent down the stretch and could grab Boston’s attention this winter.

Peralta also demonstrated during the 2025 season that he can be a major difference-maker. He had a 17-6 record and a 2.70 ERA in 33 appearances for the Milwaukee Brewers in 2025. With past numbers like these, the Red Sox could be interested in him.

Peralta Should Be a Popular Target This Offseason

If Peralta ends up testing free agency, he should generate plenty of interest around the league. His strong finish to this season and impressive resume should make him a popular target for teams needing pitching help.

Thus, the Red Sox will have competition if they pursue Peralta this offseason. It will be interesting to see if they end up doing just that from here.