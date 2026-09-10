Red Sox Get Notable Garrett Crochet News Amid Playoff Push

The Boston Red Sox are getting healthier at the right time, and one name in particular has fans dreaming about October. Garrett Crochet suited up in his full Boston uniform Tuesday, roughly four hours before first pitch, and threw 20 pitches in the bullpen, his second bullpen session in four days.

According to Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic, the Red Sox are trying not to get their hopes up about what adding Crochet to the bullpen mix could mean for October, even as the thought remains a tantalizing one.

Why Boston Is Staying Cautious on Crochet

Crochet has been on the injured list since April 26 with shoulder inflammation, an issue that’s wiped out nearly his entire season through a string of setbacks. Given that history, Boston’s hesitance to get ahead of itself makes sense. The last thing the organization wants is to build expectations around Crochet’s return only to have another setback derail it.

That caution doesn’t erase how much Crochet’s potential impact matters. He finished second in AL Cy Young voting last season as one of the best starters in the sport, and when he’s right, he’s about as difficult to hit as anyone in the league. That’s exactly why his situation carries so much weight for a team gearing up for a playoff run.

There’s also the matter of rust. Crochet hasn’t thrown a competitive pitch in the majors since April 26, a long layoff for any pitcher, let alone one of his caliber, to shake off and return at full strength.

What a Crochet Return Could Mean for Boston

Even with the uncertainty, Boston’s depth gives the team some flexibility. The roster has enough talent that the Red Sox aren’t in a position where they’re forced to rely on Crochet coming back. But given how dominant he’s been in the past, any version of him returning, even in a bullpen role rather than as a starter, would be a real boost heading into the postseason.

Final Word for the Red Sox

Boston’s approach here is the smart one. Getting excited about Crochet’s return before it’s a real possibility risks setting the team up for disappointment if his shoulder doesn’t cooperate.

For now, all anyone can do is watch his next bullpen session and see whether the progress continues. If it does, Boston could have its ace back at exactly the right time.