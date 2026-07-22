Garrett Crochet Reacts to Red Sox’s 14-Game Winning Streak While Injured

Boston Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet landed on the 15-day injured list on April 29 with shoulder inflammation. The club later transferred him to the 60-day IL, and he still has no timetable for his return.

While continuing his rehab, Crochet spoke Tuesday about the Red Sox’s historic 14-game winning streak, during which the club swept four straight series, climbed back above .500, and firmly reentered the postseason race.

Crochet Speaks on Red Sox’s Winning Streak

Crochet admitted he’s become a bit superstitious when asked whether he had been joining the team in the dugout during its recent run.

“It was kind of just like the way that my schedule was working to get treatment in and not interfere with everyone else that’s playing,” Crochet said. “And then it was like, man, we kind of got a good thing going here. And then I finished my work the other day in like, the seventh inning, and I was like, ‘Let me finish this inning in here, and maybe I’ll go out.’ And then Wilyer hit the homer, and I was like, ‘Ooh, I got to stay inside.'”

Garrett Crochet says he hasn’t been in the dugout throughout the Red Sox win streak. “It was kind of just like the way that my schedule was working to get treatment in and not interfere with everyone else that’s playing. And then it was like, man, we kind of got a good thing… — Gabrielle Starr (@gfstarr1) July 21, 2026

Will Crochet Return This Season?

Many in Boston hope Crochet will return to the mound at some point this season, especially if the Red Sox remain in the playoff hunt.

On Tuesday, Crochet addressed whether he believes he’ll pitch again this season, but admitted he still doesn’t have a clear answer.

“It’s tough to say. I’m not going to make a claim like that,” Crochet said via NBC Sports Boston. “I understand why you asked the question… it sucks because when I went on the IL originally I was like maybe I’ll miss just one start, and then with the way the injury progressed… it progressed to a place where, like I said, it’s just completely different from the original diagnosis.”