Garrett Crochet’s New Sam Adams Beer Gives Him a Lasting Place in Boston Lore (EXCLUSIVE)

Garrett Crochet is beloved by Boston sports fans, and his latest partnership with another popular Boston company has further cemented himself in the city’s history.

Crochet, along with three other Boston sports legends (Julian Edelman, Zdeno Chara, and Derrick White), teamed up with Sam Adams to create and launch the “Our City. Our Beer” pack, which includes four brews inspired by each of the players.

For Crochet, he has the Crochet’s Pale Ale. And recently, the pitcher went around Fenway on a bit of a bar crawl, providing fans with a taste of his beer, which was on tap at a few locations around the legendary venue.

Speaking with Heavy, he also took a moment to detail how this dream has become a reality.

“It’s kind of crazy,” Crochet explained. “When the merch as getting drawn up, I was seeing it and I was like, ‘Man that’s pretty cool. Like are people going to actually wear it? I mean, I guess we’re about to find out. But, I guess it’s similar to becoming a professional baseball player in terms of this was maybe a road that I always thought would be cool, but I never saw myself going down.

“And now, it’s like, maybe it’s narcissitic, but I have my own beer in my fridge at home. And it’s like, every time I go in there to get a water, I’m like, ‘That’s pretty cool. Yeah, that’s my face right there.”

Garrett Crochet Is A New Dad

In November 2025, Crochet and his wife welcomed their first child, a daughter named Colette, with the pitcher joking that Sam Adams merch for her is “in the works right now.”

This is the first season he is juggling the responsibilities of being a full-time athlete as well as a father and he explained what that’s like when speaking with Heavy.

“Yeah, it’s tough. I mean, this is the first year that I’ve had to deal with it, so kind of learning on the fly,” he said. “Get back from a road trip at three in the morning, especially being on the far (west) coast, we get back pretty late sometimes.”

However, Crochet is dealing with an injury that has sidelined him for the past three months. And with that, he has found one positive.

“The silver lining to being on the IL is I’ve actually gotten to have an extended period of time at home, so getting to be a little bit more of a dad, which is nice,” he added. “But yeah, the schedule is a constant juggle”

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Along with the Crochet Pale Ale, which is a hazy pale ale with notes of tangerine, mango, and pineapple, there are also three other beers in the pack.

TheJulian Edel-Brau Lager “balances toasted bread crust and caramel malt with a subtle herbal hop character for a smooth, creamy sip”, while the Big Z Pilsner ” balances subtle malty sweetness with delicate floral and herbal hop notes.” Lastly, there is the (Derrick) White Ale, which includes “coriander and orange peel, plus a few adventurous spices.”