Garrett Crochet Trade Takes Twist With Red Sox, White Sox Opposite Results

No one is going to criticize the Boston Red Sox for trading for Garrett Crochet.

But this October, it won’t be the Red Sox attempting to make a deep MLB postseason run. It’ll be the team that traded him away, the Chicago White Sox.

It’s a fascinating late plot twist to the story. The youngsters the White Sox got for Crochet are contributing. And it certainly wasn’t a fun year for Crochet himself.

On Wednesday, the Red Sox had their season end at the hand of the Yankees, and Crochet played a big role in a bad way. And earlier in the day, the White Sox had eliminated the Astros to advance to the ALDS, with guys from the other side of the deal stepping up to lead the way.

Garrett Crochet Falls in Red Sox Defeat

Crochet’s season was rough as a whole. He missed most of the year due to injury.

The big lefty never stopped working, though. He hoped to get back if the Red Sox made the playoffs, and after a historic Boston turnaround, both elements happened. The Red Sox were in, and Crochet was healthy.

His lone postseason outing, though, won’t be one he remembers fondly.

Crochet faced four batters. All four reached. And then he walked off the Yankee Stadium mound with his season trending toward, and later confirmed as, over.

It was a bit of an unlucky start, because Crochet got a swinging strikeout against the first batter he faced. It was in the dirt, though, and so the runner reached, and it snowballed from there. Even Crochet’s final batter was just a bunt single for Trent Grisham.

But still, the Yankees quickly knocked Crochet out of the game, and that was it for his disappointing season.

White Sox Benefit From Crochet Trade

The White Sox have built up a lot of their talent in a variety of ways, but three pieces of their current starting lineup came in the Crochet deal.

Chase Meidroth, Kyle Teel and Braden Montgomery all came aboard in that trade, and all are contributing now:

Kyle Teel, Chase Meidroth and Braden Montgomery, 3 of the 4 players acquired from Boston in the Garrett Crochet trade, hit .360 BA (9-25) with 1 HR, 5 RBI and 4 runs in the White Sox sweep over the Houston Astros.

Take a bow, GM Chris Getz. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 1, 2026

Meidroth hit the exclamation point-worthy home run on Wednesday that really ensured the White Sox wouldn’t be letting up against the Astros, and he let out a big scream when he hit it.

It’s been a historic season for the White Sox, who had lost 100-plus games in each of the past three years.

This year, though, they turned it around, with the help of some young players coming into their own, including some from the Crochet trade — and now they’re advancing to the next round of the playoffs.