Red Sox’s Garrett Crochet Gets Real About Injury Setbacks in Candid Update: EXCLUSIVE

Garrett Crochet has been sidelined since the end of April, with no clear updates on the Red Sox star’s potential return.

However, the pitcher spoke exclusively with Heavy Sports, going into detail about his rehabilitation process and why it has taken much longer than initially expected.

“I had ramped up at one point shortly after going on the IL, and then kind of had a lat strain, so that set me back a little bit,” Crochet explained. “And then, I resumed throwing plyos about 10 to 12 days after that. But I stopped throwing probably those about two or three weeks ago, just to kind of devote more time to rotator cuff strength without feeling like I was getting diminished returns while also trying to build up my arm strength.”

Crochet worried that he was “spreading myself a little too thin there,” but also admitted that it has “definitely” been a longer process than anticipated.



“The shoulder capsule, too, is not an end-all be-all if taken care of and managed properly. And so, I’m very optimistic about the way me and the staff are attacking it,” Crochet detailed. “It’s just, it’s not something that you can really muscle through because it’s not, I mean, it’s quite literally the most important part of what I do, and it’s not a muscular injury as well that you would expect to see healing at a specific rate of time.”

“It’s a little bit more vague than that,” he continued. “So for me, it’s like I just have to let it heal and I have to build up the strength in the surrounding areas accordingly too.”

Does Garrett Crochet Know When He Will Return?

For Crochet, he admitted that he is likely still more than a month from returning.

“Ultimately, when I pick up a ball again, it’ll be up to the trainers. But I feel like I’m moving in the right direction,” he stated, also being asked whether he has a specific target date.

“It’s tough because I’m not actually throwing right now, so it’s, I know that after I actually pick up a ball, it’ll probably be about a month,” Crochet added. “So, hopefully pick up a ball soon. But, like I said, just got to let it heal.”

However, he has found one positive to this increased time off.

“The silver lining to being on the IL is I’ve actually gotten to have an extended period of time at home,” Crochet said, having welcomed his daughter earlier this year. “So getting to be a little bit more of a dad, which is nice.”

How is Garrett Crochet Staying Mentally Prepared?

Having been out for nearly three months, Crochet has been doing his best to stay mentally prepared.

“It’s kind of a constant conversation day to day,” the pitcher said. “Ultimately, after this last one, it was once I shut down throwing, it was, let’s just devote ourselves to this and wait until strength numbers get to a certain point. Wait until we have a good week and then go another week and make sure that’s just as good, if not better.

“So right now, it’s like, I’m not there right now. So, I suppose I’m not mentally in the state to pick up a baseball and throw it, but just getting closer every day.”