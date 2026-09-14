Boston Red Sox Announce Big Garrett Whitlock News After Royals Series

On Sunday, the Boston Red Sox completed their series against the Kansas City Royals with a 4-1 victory.

With this, Boston won two out of their three games against the Royals in their series. They will now be looking to stay hot against the Texas Rangers from here.

Now, Boston has announced some big news regarding Garrett Whitlock.

Garrett Whitlock Named Boston Red Sox’s Roberto Clemente Award Nominee

The Red Sox announced that Whitlock has been named the team’s Roberto Clemente Award nominee for the 2026 season.

“Congratulations to Garrett Whitlock on being named our 2026 Roberto Clemente Award nominee,” the Red Sox announced on X.

Congratulations to Garrett Whitlock on being named our 2026 Roberto Clemente Award nominee! ❤️ Vote for Whit: https://t.co/svMXWnDZ0M pic.twitter.com/vwpLOZ8bHW — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 14, 2026

Whitlock being nominated for the Roberto Clemente Award is a great honor. It shows just how positive a part he is of the Red Sox, both on and off the field. It makes sense that he has been nominated because of this.

Looking at Whitlock

Whitlock has a 7-1 record, a 1.81 ERA, and 58 strikeouts in 51 appearances this season for Boston. The six-year MLB veteran has once again been a very important part of Boston’s bullpen this season with numbers like these.

Also, Whitlock is staying hot as the season rolls on, as he has not allowed an earned run in each of his last six appearances for Boston. With this, he is only continuing to make a major impact.