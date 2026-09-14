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Boston Red Sox Announce Big Garrett Whitlock News After Royals Series

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Boston Red Sox v Minnesota Twins
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MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - JUNE 21: Garrett Whitlock #22 of the Boston Red Sox delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field on June 21, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Boston Red Sox completed their series against the Kansas City Royals with a 4-1 victory.

With this, Boston won two out of their three games against the Royals in their series. They will now be looking to stay hot against the Texas Rangers from here.

Now, Boston has announced some big news regarding Garrett Whitlock.

Garrett Whitlock Named Boston Red Sox’s Roberto Clemente Award Nominee

Los Angeles Angels v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MA – SEPTEMBER 7: Catcher Adley Rutschman #31 of the Boston Red Sox smiles at pitcher Garrett Whitlock #22 after their 5-2 win over the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park on September 7, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

The Red Sox announced that Whitlock has been named the team’s Roberto Clemente Award nominee for the 2026 season.

“Congratulations to Garrett Whitlock on being named our 2026 Roberto Clemente Award nominee,” the Red Sox announced on X.

Whitlock being nominated for the Roberto Clemente Award is a great honor. It shows just how positive a part he is of the Red Sox, both on and off the field. It makes sense that he has been nominated because of this.

Looking at Whitlock

Boston Red Sox v Detroit Tigers
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – MAY 4: Garrett Whitlock #22 of the Boston Red Sox pitches against the Detroit Tigers during the eighth inning at Comerica Park on May 4, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

Whitlock has a 7-1 record, a 1.81 ERA, and 58 strikeouts in 51 appearances this season for Boston. The six-year MLB veteran has once again been a very important part of Boston’s bullpen this season with numbers like these.

Also, Whitlock is staying hot as the season rolls on, as he has not allowed an earned run in each of his last six appearances for Boston. With this, he is only continuing to make a major impact.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Boston Red Sox Announce Big Garrett Whitlock News After Royals Series

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