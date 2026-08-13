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Boston Red Sox Announce Unfortunate Garrett Whitlock News After Blue Jays Loss

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Houston Astros v Boston Red Sox
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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 03: Garrett Whitlock #22 of the Boston Red Sox looks on after pitching against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning at Fenway Park on May 03, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox lost 6-4 to the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on Wednesday night.

It marked Boston’s fifth straight loss.

After the game, interim Red Sox manager Chad Tracy announced unfortunate news regarding right-hander Garrett Whitlock.

Boston Red Sox’s Chad Tracy Reveals Unfortunate Garrett Whitlock News Following Blue Jays Loss

Houston Astros v Boston Red Sox

GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MAY 03: Garrett Whitlock #22 of the Boston Red Sox looks on after pitching against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning at Fenway Park on May 03, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Boston Globe’s Tim Healey wrote on X: “Garrett Whitlock is dealing with elbow inflammation and was unavailable tonight, Chad Tracy said. He has been dealing with it off and on, per Tracy.”

On the bright side, Whitlock doesn’t believe the inflammation will lead to an extended IL stint.

Tampa Bay Rays v Boston Red Sox

GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MAY 08: Garrett Whitlock #22 of the Boston Red Sox smiles after pitching in the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park on May 08, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by China Wong/Getty Images)

Healey wrote on X: “Garrett Whitlock said his elbow inflammation has been “building” for two or three weeks and he has minimal concern that “drastic measures” will be necessary.”

MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo wrote on X: “Whitlock said he doesn’t think it’s anything structural but the pain has been “building” for a couple weeks. It hit a point of at least some concern last night when he was warming up.”

Looking at Boston Red Sox Right-handed pitcher Garrett Whitlock

Philadelphia Phillies v Boston Red Sox

GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MAY 13: Garrett Whitlock #22 of the Boston Red Sox pitches in the eighth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Fenway Park on May 13, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images)

Whitlock has had an outstanding season with Boston. The 30-year-old right-hander has posted 1.5 bWAR and a 2.05 ERA with a 0.89 WHIP and 49 strikeouts in 44 innings across 45 outings in 2026.

Whitlock missed time on the IL earlier in the year, but it wasn’t elbow-related. Boston placed him on the IL on May 28 with left knee inflammation. He returned to the Red Sox’s active roster on June 9.

Boston Red Sox v New York Mets

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 10: Garrett Whitlock #22 and catcher Connor Wong #12 of the Boston Red Sox react after the eighth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on July 10, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees selected Whitlock in the 18th round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Boston claimed Whitlock off waivers from New York in the 2020-21 offseason. Whitlock immediately made the Yankees regret letting him go by posting a 1.96 ERA with 81 strikeouts over 73 1/3 innings in 2021.

In his six-season career, Whitlock has recorded a 2.99 ERA with 392 strikeouts over 357 2/3 innings.

Boston signed Whitlock to a four-year, $18.75 million contract extension on April 10, 2022. He is being paid $7.5 million this year.

Next season, Whitlock has an $8.25 million club option. He has a $10.5 million club option in 2028. He will officially be a free agent after the 2028 season if Boston exercises both options.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Boston Red Sox Announce Unfortunate Garrett Whitlock News After Blue Jays Loss

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