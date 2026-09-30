How MLB Playoff Injury Replacement Rules Work For Red Sox’s Roman Anthony

The Boston Red Sox have a decision to make.

Do they use MLB’s playoff roster injury replacement rules to take Roman Anthony off their AL Wild Card Series roster? Or do they hope Anthony can still contribute as they try to rally from a 1-0 deficit to the New York Yankees.

They don’t have much time to make the choice. The Red Sox play a potential elimination game on Wednesday night in Yankee Stadium.

Boston had to remove Anthony from Tuesday’s Game 1 after hurting himself on a check swing.

“He took a check-swing and then another swing and his hand flared on him,” Red Sox manager Chad Tracy said after the game, via WEEI. “And it got uncomfortable, so we had to make a move there.”

Anthony missed more than 100 games in the regular season because he had a torn ligament in his right ring finger.

Another ailment to his hand, whether exactly the same or not, isn’t a good sign.

There is a mechanism for Boston to replace Anthony, but it would come with a cost.

MLB Playoff Roster Injury Replacement Rules

This is how the rule reads, word for word, from the MLB website: