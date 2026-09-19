This Is How Red Sox Can Clinch Playoff Berth Today

The Boston Red Sox are closing in on a chance to fully complete their turnaround in the 2026 MLB season.

The team that dismissed its coaching staff early on and looked entirely out of the playoff picture, but then went on a 15-game winning streak to change everything, is now on the verge of clinching a postseason berth.

It could happen as soon as this weekend, with the Red Sox taking on the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays.

It’s not quite win-and-in for the Red Sox, but they’re very, very close.

Red Sox Clinching Scenarios

Boston needs multiple results to clinch a playoff berth on Saturday, and neither of the scenarios is totally simple.

The first scenario is this:

Red Sox win over Rays.

Blue Jays win over Rangers

The second scenario is this:

Red Sox win over Rays

Rangers win over Blue Jays

Braves win over Astros

The reason they’re both complicated is because of some dramatic tiebreaker scenarios that are quite unlikely but could technically happen.

Yup I just found it. So stupid that this situation that has a (if my math is correct) ~1 in 275 BILLION chance of happening (if every game was a coinflip) prevents the Red Sox from popping champagne immediately after a winhttps://t.co/yyWngBoo3V — Nyanasaur (@Nyanasaur) September 19, 2026

The good news for the Red Sox is that there’s still more than a week left in the season. Even if they don’t clinch Saturday, it should be coming soon.

Red Sox-Yankees Irony

Maybe the biggest irony of this weekend for the Red Sox is every win they get at Tampa Bay is helping their biggest rival, the New York Yankees.

The Yankees have already clinched a playoff spot, but they’re still trying to chase down the AL East Division crown. The winner of that division will get a first-round bye in the playoffs, while the loser will likely play the Red Sox in the Wild Card Series.

The Rays still hold a solid edge on the Yankees — but the Red Sox win on Friday night coupled with a Yankees win in Arizona made it closer.

New York still has a huge opportunity, because they play the Rays for four games (including a Tuesday doubleheader) in the last week of the regular season.

The Yankees could catch the Rays even without help from the Red Sox, but Boston obviously would prefer to be on a roll going into the postseason, no matter what it means for the Yankees.

The Red Sox play the Rays on Saturday and Sunday, and a playoff clinch is coming soon for this Boston team that early in the year seemed incredibly out of the race.