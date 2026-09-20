This Is How Red Sox Clinch Playoff Spot Today

All things considered, it’s absolutely remarkable.

With a week to go in the MLB regular season, the Boston Red Sox can officially clinch a spot in the postseason.

Imagine telling that to someone in early May as everything fell apart at Fenway Park.

They brought in a whole new coaching staff after a rough beginning to the season, but even then, it already looked like the hole might be too big to climb out of.

They’re a part of the high-powered AL East Division, so even if they got a little better, could they catch up to the Rays and Yankees?

As it turns out, the Red Sox still had some magic in them. They went on that historic 15-game winning streak, tying the franchise record, to get into position to make a run.

In the second half, they’ve stayed pretty solid all the way through, and now the playoffs are right there to be grasped.

Red Sox Clinching Scenarios

There are two things that could clinch the Red Sox a playoff berth on Sunday. They only need one of them to happen.

One is in their control:

Red Sox beat Rays.

The other depends on another game:

Braves beat Astros.

Both of those ensure that the Red Sox have a good enough record to not fall out of an AL Wild Card spot. Boston’s magic number is just 1, so either will work just fine.

The Red Sox can’t win the AL East Division at this point, but they won’t mind. They simply want to get into the dance.

As they’ve proven, they can get quite hot. Give them a chance and look out.

Even if they don’t clinch on Sunday, the Red Sox have a whole week to take care of business. But the earlier the better so Boston can start getting its pitchers lined up for what seems to be a likely AL Wild Card series against the New York Yankees.

Red Sox Probable Pitchers

The Red Sox will try to clinch on Sunday in Tropicana Field, but the pitching matchup isn’t on their side.

Boston sends Patrick Sandoval (1-6, 4.99 ERA) to the mound. The Rays counter with Griffin Jax (7-10, 3.80 ERA), the converted reliever who has taken to starting quite well.

If the Red Sox don’t get it done, they host the Cleveland Guardians for three games. The first one will be particularly tough, against left-handed ace Parker Messick of the Guardians. Boston.

Boston is slated to go with Jake Bennett, Sonny Gray and Ranger Suarez across the three home matchups with Cleveland.