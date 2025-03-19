Insider Links Red Sox to Trading for $56 Million Ace to Bolster Rotation

The Boston Red Sox are looking to compete for a World Series and could look to further bolster their rotation.

The Red Sox went out and acquired Garrett Crochet to be their ace this season, but MLB insider Mike Axsia of CBS Sports believes Boston could make another blockbuster trade. Axsia has linked the Red Sox to trading for Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara.

“The question is not if the Marlins will trade Alcantara, but when,” Axsia wrote. “The 2022 NL Cy Young winner missed last season with Tommy John surgery, but he’s completed his rehab, and he’s throwing gas this spring. Still only 29, Alcantara is owed $17 million this year and next, and his contract includes a $21 million club option for 2027.

“He’s healthy, he’s excellent, and he’s affordable for another two seasons beyond this one. The Marlins traded Luis Arraez last May. POBO Peter Bendix did not wait until the deadline. Don’t be surprised if he does the same with Alcantara, especially with a major arm injury in his recent past. Alcantara is the last veteran with significant trade value remaining in Miami. Early possible landing spots: Mets, Orioles, Red Sox,” Axsia added.

Alcantara would further cement the Red Sox’s rotation. He’s in the third year of his five-year $56 million deal and is owed $17.3 million in 2025.

Alcantara won the NL Cy Young in 2022 and missed the entire 2024 season due to Tommy John surgery. In 2023, Alcantara went 7-12 with a 4.14 ERA in 28 starts.

Red Sox Name Garrett Crochet as Opening Day Starter

Boston did bolster its rotation in the offseason by trading for Crochet from the Chicago White Sox.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora named Crochet their Opening Day starter, dessite some fans thinking it should have been Tanner Houck due to what he did last season.

“I talked to Tanner, he was our best starter last year, he was an All-Star, and he just said, ‘Give me the ball whenever.’ That’s just who he is,” Cora said.

However, Cora says he’s excited to see Crochet be the Red Sox’s Opening Day starter.

There’s a reason we got him here,” Cora said. “We envision him as a true No. 1, to be determined in a way, right? But we truly believe that where we’re at as an organization and what he represents, it will be good for him to make the first pitch of the season.”

Along with Crochet, the Red Sox also added Walker Buehler to their rotation. Boston has a good top-three, and Cora is pleased with his team’s rotation.

“We needed to improve our rotation, and we did that with two guys,” Cora said. “They’re really good at what they do in different ways. You look around the league and (Crochet is) one of the elite arms in the major leagues, he truly is. The way he handles the clubhouse and has jelled with the group has been fun to watch. (Buehler), all he knows is pitching in October, and he’s going to be a big part of us.”

The Red Sox will open their 2025 season on the road against the Texas Rangers on March 27.

Alcantara Named Marlins Opening Day Starter

Miami named Alcantara the team’s Opening Day starter, despite missing all of 2024.

Marlins manager Clayton McCullough says Alcantara was excellent in spring training and said it was clear he deserved to be the Opening Day starter.

“Probably no secret there, but Sandy was excited,” said McCullough. “It’s been a long journey coming back from last year. He was really excited. The smile on his face to get that news. So organizationally, we’re very excited, and the fanbase of Miami will be excited to see Sandy take the hill for us Opening Day.”

Miami will host the Pittsburgh Pirates on Opening Day on March 27.