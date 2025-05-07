Insider Links Red Sox to Trading For $8.8 Million Pitcher to Bolster Rotation

The Boston Red Sox entered 2025 with expectations of not only making the playoffs but competing for a World Series.

However, to begin the season, the Red Sox’s rotation has had some ups and downs, and Boston could look to add a starter before the deadline. MLB insider Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report links Philadelphia Phillies left-hander Ranger Suarez to the Red Sox in a potential trade.

“If top prospect Andrew Painter is ready for the big league rotation by the end of July—doubtful, but plausible—the Phillies could look to trade Suarez to address their bullpen, third base or center field issues, whichever is most pressing at the time,” Miller wrote. “The trick there is finding a contender who both wants a rental pitcher and has an expendable asset that can help the Phillies right now…

“Which brings us back to Boston and its glut of outfielders,” Miller added. “That isn’t to say the Red Sox would ever consider a one-for-one trade of Suárez for Ceddanne Rafaela, but it’s a spot that could make sense, especially if the non-Garrett Crochet portion of that rotation continues to struggle.”

Suarez is earning $8.8 million in 2025 before becoming a free agent at the end of the year. The left-hander could be a middle-of-the-rotation arm for the Red Sox and add some much-needed depth to the rotation.

Suarez returned from injury and went just 3.2 innings, allowing 7 runs on 7 hits.

Red Sox Need to Address Bullpen

Although Miller links the Red Sox to Suarez, who is a starter, it could then, in turn, help the bullpen.

It would push a starter to the bullpen to add an arm there. Boston’s bullpens have struggled this season, and manager Alex Cora says it was tough for them.

“Tough week for the bullpen,” said Cora on May 4. “We had good stuff. They’re good pitchers. Just have to make adjustments. Like I said before the game, we have to make sure we execute. There were a lot of two-out hits, two-strike hits, and we’ve just got to be better.”

Boston has 8 blown saves, which is tied with the Philadelphia Phillies for the most in the league.

Phillies Have Question Marks in Rotation

Suarez finally returned to game action and was put into the rotation.

With Suarez taking a rotation, the Phillies decided to put Taijuan Walker in the bullpen, which was disappointing for him.

“I mean, obviously, I want to be a starting pitcher,” Walker said. “I feel like I’ve done my job well enough to be in the rotation, still. But ultimately it’s not my decision, so we’ll talk to them and see what happens.”

Although Walker wants to be a starter, he knows that Suarez coming back is a bonus for the Phillies’ rotation.

“We’ll see what they say,” Walker said. “Ranger coming back is such a bonus for us. He’s such a good pitcher. I know we miss him in our rotation. We’ll see what happens. It’s always a good problem to have when you have guys throwing the ball well, especially in the starting rotation.”

Philadelphia is 19-15 and in second place in the NL East.