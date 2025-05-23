Insiders Expose Red Sox’s Key Mistake Involving Power Hitter

When the Boston Red Sox approached Rafael Devers about shifting to first base, they might not have expected the response they got. The team’s $300 million cornerstone refused, saying he didn’t understand why they’d ask him to move positions again, especially after shifting to designated hitter duties.

The refusal has sparked a wave of insider reaction, and Boston’s apparent internal missteps are just as much to blame as Devers’ reluctance.

A Failure in Communication

Multiple MLB insiders, including CBS Sports’ R.J. Anderson, have emphasized that Boston botched the timeline. Devers reportedly wasn’t initially approached about the switch from third base to DH until after the club signed free-agent third baseman Alex Bregman. By then, it felt less like strategy and more like a scramble.

“Plans often change in this industry on account of injury or underperformance,” Anderson noted, “I understand that a lot of professional sports is about personality and ego management, and that’s something that the Red Sox front office didn’t seem to properly account for over the offseason.”

Matt Snyder echoed that sentiment, pointing out that the team could’ve begun easing Devers into first base during spring training. “It wouldn’t have hurt anything at all to have Devers taking reps at first base alongside Casas,” Snyder wrote. “it was always extreme to act like a highly compensated 28 year old would never play in the field again.”

This isn’t just a baseball decision. It’s an organizational failure to manage ego, expectations, and messaging—something top-tier franchises handle behind closed doors.

A Common Trajectory, An Uncommon Response

Mike Axisa noted that the third-to-first transition isn’t unusual. Miguel Cabrera did it. So did Albert Pujols, Jim Thome, and even young stars like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The move is often framed as a natural step for aging sluggers or players with defensive struggles. In Devers’ case, both apply.

He’s led the league in errors at third base in recent seasons and, according to Statcast, ranked in the bottom 10% in Outs Above Average among all third basemen in 2024.

Despite that, Devers remains resistant. Why?

The Red Sox’s Calculated Gamble

Boston’s motivation is rooted in need. With Triston Casas sidelined and an offense ranked 22nd in runs scored, manager Alex Cora needs flexibility. Having Devers play first would allow the Red Sox to shift Wilyer Abreu or Carlos Narváez back to DH or plug other bats into the lineup without sacrificing defense or lineup length.

Many are questioning whether Devers is a solution at first base. “First base is not an easy position. It is very nuanced with cutoffs and relays and things like that,” Axisa wrote. “Plus the first baseman is involved in more plays than any position other than pitcher and catcher.”

Axisa also noted that Devers’s refusal to move could make the team a bigger mess. “Devers is a poor defender as it is. Add in the learning curve, and things could get really ugly,” Axisa wrote.

What Comes Next?

For now, the Red Sox are stuck. Devers is anchoring DH, Casas remains out, and Boston’s margin for error in a loaded AL East continues to shrink.

The bigger concern is cultural. Devers is the face of the franchise, and the front office’s inability to secure his buy-in—or even forecast this situation—reflects poorly on team leadership. This could’ve been a quiet adjustment. Instead, it’s a public misfire.

The Red Sox asked. Devers said no. And now, everyone’s left wondering if this was a one-time clash—or the start of a more extended standoff.