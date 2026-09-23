Boston Red Sox Make Intriguing Jarren Duran Decision During Guardians Series

On Wednesday night, the Boston Red Sox will continue their series with the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox are coming off a 3-2 loss on Tuesday.

Jarren Duran was not in the lineup.

However, he had one walk off the bench.

Boston Red Sox Make Intriguing Jarren Duran Decision

For Wednesday’s game, the Red Sox have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Red Sox 9/23 R. Anthony LF N. Sogard 1B J. Jones DH W. Abreu RF A. Rutschman C C. Rafaela CF C. Durbin 3B T. Story SS A. Monasterio 2B S. Gray SP”

Duran remains out of the lineup on Wednesday.

He is currently batting .204 with 110 hits, 20 home runs, 69 RBIs, 65 runs and 19 stolen bases in 146 games this year.

The former All-Star is in the middle of his 6th MLB season (all with the Red Sox).

Looking At The Red Sox Right Now

The Red Sox are the third-place team in the American League East with an 84-73 record in 157 games.

They have lost six out of their last ten games (and are 38-38 in 76 games at home).

Talkin’ Yanks wrote (on Tuesday): “Yankees have clinched a higher seed than the Red Sox, which means they will host Boston in the three-game Wild Card series in the likely event that the two teams meet in the postseason next Tuesday through Thursday”

Following two more games with the Guardians, the Red Sox will finish the regular season against the Chicago Cubs (at home).

ESPN’s Buster Olney wrote: “The current thinking among the powers that be is that the Cubs and Red Sox will play a doubleheader Friday, and then an afternoon game Saturday.”

Looking At The Guardians

The Guardians are the top team in the American League Central with an 82-75 record in 157 games.

They are just 1.0 game ahead of the Chicago White Sox (who are in second).

Following the Red Sox, the Guardians will finish the 2026 regular season when they visit the Kansas City Royals.